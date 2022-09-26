Holly Willoughby returns to social media to post for first time since ‘queue-gate’

Holly Willoughby shared the first photo of herself on social media on Monday since fans called for her to be fired over the ‘queue scandal’.

The TV host, 41, shared a photo of her bright pink outfit from the This Morning set and immediately gained support from followers and the likes of Abbey Clancy and Kate Thornton.

It comes after allegations that Holly and her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield, 60, ‘skipped the line’ to see the Queen in state earlier this month, with the pair heeding fan reactions and even facing a petition in which they were called to be cancelled.

She is back! On Monday, Holly Willoughby returned to social media to post for the first time since the ‘queue-gate’ scandal. She shared a photo of her outfit on Instagram

Holly looked stunning in a bright pink £140 jumper and a flowing £240 Cefinn skirt, which she paired with shaky nude heels.

Her long hair was out and over her shoulders in tousled curls and she beamed in the click.

“Tomorrow Monday… see you at 10 this morning. Today we’re joined by everyone’s favorite love story Harry Redknapp and his beautiful Sandra… Skirt and knitwear from Cefinn Studio,” Holly wrote in her post.

“Tomorrow Monday… see you at 10 this morning. Today we are joined by everyone’s favorite love story Harry Redknapp and his beautiful Sandra…’ read her message

Under her post, WAG and model Abbey Clancy, 36, publicly expressed support for Holly, writing: ‘There she is!!!! Beautiful girl.’ Kate Thornton and fans also chimed in

Under her post, WAG and model Abbey Clancy, 36, publicly expressed support for Holly, writing: ‘There she is!!!! Beautiful girl.’

Journalist and TV star Kate Thornton added love heart emojis.

Another follower commented, “You look gorgeous. Shut up, the world has gone mad.’

However, on Thursday night, Holly returned to social media for the first time since the scandal, but only to congratulate her friend and This Morning fashion host Lisa Snowdon on winning Celebrity MasterChef in an Instagram story.

‘Well done’: On Thursday, however, Holly returned to social media for the first time since the scandal, but only to congratulate her friend and This Morning fashion host Lisa Snowdon

It comes after the uproar over allegations that she and Phil ‘skipped the line’ to see the Queen in state earlier this month – claims they both strongly denied.

The pair have been the subject of online abuse in the wake of the claims, and a petition to have the duo fired from their lucrative presentation roles reached more than 71,000 signatures in seven days.

The furore began on Friday, September 16, when the presenters’ approach contrasted that same day with that of football legend David Beckham. The former England captain waited nearly 14 hours in line to pay his respects to the Queen, despite being given a pass from a Member of Parliament to join the queue. Good Morning presenter Susanna Reid also received praise for waiting seven hours with her mother to walk past the coffin.

Uproar: It follows the uproar over allegations that she and Phil ‘skipped the line’ to see the Queen lying in state earlier this month – claims they both strongly denied

The weeks-long fallout from the incident — which spawned hundreds of jokes online at their expense — has sparked rival briefing wars, with relations between the presenters now strained.

Holly is also believed to be unhappy that ITV didn’t step in to support her sooner, and there has been speculation – since denied – that she could be leaving the show.

After being spotted on the official camera feed at the venue, the pair said they were there to shoot a segment for This Morning’s show, which was set to air four days later.

No TV crews were allowed in other than the official feed.

Controversy: The furore started on Friday, September 16, when the presenters’ approach was contrasted with that of David Beckham, who was waiting in line for 14 hours that same day

Holly and Phil have not commented on the matter since they released a statement during Tuesday’s show insisting they “didn’t skip the line.”

ITV bosses are reportedly concerned that Holly and Phil could be booed if they attend the National Television Awards next month following the backlash.

A source told The sun: ‘They can be booed on the red carpet or even on stage. It’s a big concern.’

It comes as The Mail on Sunday revealed that the stars’ names weren’t even on the accreditation list when they made their controversial visit to see the Queen in state.

Concerns: ITV bosses are reportedly concerned Holly and Phil could be booed if they attend the National Television Awards next month after the backlash

The TV presenters created a ‘hoo-ha’ when they showed up with two colleagues at Westminster Hall ten days ago for what they said they were reporting for This Morning, a source involved in processing the media list said.

In what’s the latest twist in an amazing line-jumping lineup, their production team’s names were used instead to help them gain entry.

ITV insisted it would not provide the personal contact details of any on-screen talent to the authorities at the Palace of Westminster – and so instead were the email addresses of program editor Martin Frizell and another member of the production staff, who accompanied them, used.

The source involved in the media listing told The Mail on Sunday: ‘When they got there their names weren’t on the list so there was some discussion and – after some back and forth – Phil and Holly were allowed entry and ushered in. by means of. The whole thing caused a bit of a hoo-ha.’

Neither Frizell nor the other man accompanied the couple to Westminster Hall, where they stood in the press room for 25 minutes.