Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return to This Morning amid queue-jumping row

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield have responded to claims they jumped in line as the Queen lay in state as they returned to This Morning for the first time since the incident.

Clips from last week showed Holly and Phil walking through Westminster Hall last week as around 250,000 people waited to say their final goodbyes to the Queen – many waiting up to 24 hours for the chance.

On the first show since then, Holly and Phil vehemently denied line-jumping claims, saying they’d been to Westminster Hall to work.

Among those waiting was football legend David Beckham, who turned down the skip-the-line option to queue for 13 hours to see the Queen.

Suggestions that This Morning’s presenters could jump in front of the queue sparked outrage on social media.

They said they were near the Queen’s coffin: “Strictly to report the event for the millions of people who were unable to attend in person.

“The rules were that we walked next to the line to an area in the back.

“None of the broadcasters there took the place of anyone in line and no one walked past the Queen.”

They added: “We understand the reaction, but please know that we would never queue.”