Holly Willoughby makes a Mary Poppins entrance into This Morning for reunion with Phillip Schofield

They have enjoyed a long summer break and Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield marked their return to This Morning Monday with a bang.

The ITV duo pulled out all the stops for their first show after eight weeks off, enlisting the cast of the West End show Mary Poppins.

After Phil made his best Bert impression with a dubious cockney accent, Holly, flaunting new longer locks, flew down Mary’s umbrella, via the magic of CGI.

Phil had a less grand entrance and jumped out of a door on the set set up outside the Television Center in London.

The This Morning veteran tried out a Dick Van Dyke accent as he exclaimed, “East winds, mist coming in, where’s Mary?” before Holly appeared with an umbrella in hand.

After entering the studio, the close friends shared a hug as Holly gushed, “I’ve missed you a lot and a lot and a lot.”

Phil then commented on Holly’s new longer locks, which the blonde joked were all natural.

“Well, all that sun, and a little glue and a little help from my hairdresser friend and voila, it’s magic!” she laughed.

The presenting duo was replaced by a variety of stand-ins throughout the summer, after being ready for summer in July.

Leading up to their return in the fall, Phillip described the show as a “support group” and joked, “It’s like ‘What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas!’ Everyone knows everything about everyone, and that’s nice… so I always miss that friendship group.

“This Morning is more than just a show, it’s such a fun group of people to come and work with and you’re missing out – it’s not really a job!

“It’s more than a job, it’s a lot more than that…and I’m not going to lie, This Morning is one of my support groups and it’s nice to have.”

While Holly echoed her boyfriend when she described the show as “one big family,” describing how she feels refreshed after the break.

She explained: “When I come back in September, I’ll be ready to start over. It’s a real re-set for me.’

Phillip shared that they have a “box set viewing group” and another because they are a bit “outrageous,” and revealed that he and Holly keep in touch by “telling each other stories and updating about things we’ve done and pictures from where we are’.

And with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, allowing them to interact more with guests on the show, the host joked that he had “forgotten how to socialize.”

Describing his joy at being able to hug guests again, he said of Covid: ‘I think it has scarred us all in one way or another and I don’t think we will ever forget it happened because it was harmful on so many different levels. …and some say ‘I almost forgot how to be social’ so it might take a few of us a while to get there and be ‘normal’ again.

“It feels like the good old days. Although you still have that moment when someone walks up to you when they get on the couch… I really follow their lead when they want a handshake or a hug,” Holly echoed.

The pair have been presenting together as a duo for over 15 years, starting in 2006 on Dancing On Ice before Holly joined Phillip on This morning three years later.

And gushing about their close friendship, the latter described his co-host as “sensitive, kind, intuitive, spiritual and a friend,” while Holly said he was “playful, very loyal, kind, very funny…and a friend.”

Back to work: Holly posted her daily outfit photos back to Instagram as she wished her followers good luck with the school run and revealed that her daughter Belle was entering Year 7

They are notorious for their breakfast show antics, which caused fans to burst out laughing as they arrived at the show in the attire of the night before following a drunken night at the 2016 National Television Awards.

And with the awards show approaching, the show could be heading for a 12th consecutive gong – with Holly saying ‘it would be incredible to win again’.

But when he admitted it’s too early to tell if another drunken night and morning is ahead, Phillip teased, “Our nights are always very organic! There’s never a plan, there never has been, whatever happened, it just happened… it depends on how the night goes, the dynamics and who’s there and whether we’re being led astray or not.’