Holly Willoughby gives a rare glimpse of son Chester in a sweet selfie 

After an eight-week summer vacation, she returns to This Morning.

And Holly Willoughby certainly saw new life in it when she shared a relaxed Instagram photo with her son Chester on Thursday.

The TV host, 41, posed with her youngest child, seven, lying on her chest as she took in the ‘last moments before back to school’.

Devoted Mom: Holly Willoughby looked revitalized after her eight week summer break as she shared a relaxed Instagram photo with her son Chester on Thursday

Holly showed off her natural beauty by going makeup-free and brushing her blonde locks from her face.

The television host looked effortlessly chic in a gray and white striped shirt as she lay on the couch with her youngest child looking away from the camera.

She captioned the sweet snap: “All streaks and all feelings…enjoy the last few moments before back to school.”

Holly is also mother to son Harry, 13, and daughter Belle, 11, who she shares with TV producer husband Dan Baldwin.

Nice to sum it up: The presenter of This Morning, 41, also shared a second selfie showing her glowing complexion in the sun as she prepares to return to This Morning

Earlier this week, the ITV presenter posted the selfie to the account of her wellness brand, Wylde Moon, and gave the page’s 159,000 followers some hair tips for the holidays.

Beaming for the shot, Holly had her blond locks slicked out of the way in two bun braids on either side.

The television host showed off her summer tan when she appeared makeup-free, adding black sunglasses to protect her eyes.

The beauty placed a sun hat on her chest, adorned with a gold necklace as she lay on a towel.

Comeback: Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield return to This Morning after an eight-week summer break

The selfie comes ahead of her return from This Morning, fans took to the comment section of the post to explain their excitement.

“Nice to see you back on Monday.” one follower wrote, while others gushed about the gorgeous snap.

Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield have enjoyed a summer away from their usual presenting duties on This Morning – returning next week.

Taking over the ITV breakfast show was a host of stand-in hosts including Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kay, Rylan Clark, Dermot O’Leary and many more.

Explaining that they took the time to “reset” during the break, the pair also admitted that they were excited to return to the screen.

“When I come back in September, I’ll be ready to start over. It’s a real re-set for me,” Holly said.

Phillip continues: ‘This Morning is more than just a show, it’s such a great group of people to come and work with and you miss that – it’s not really a job!’

“It’s more than a job, it’s a lot more than that…and I’m not going to lie, This Morning is one of my support groups and it’s nice to have.”