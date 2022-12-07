Holly Willoughby falls down the stairs in the final episode of Celebrity Juice

Holly Willoughby was seen taking a fall while wrestling with her co-stars during her return to Celebrity Juice for their latest episode.

The This Morning presenter, 41, ended up falling down a flight of stairs when she became very competitive during a tense game on ITV’s comedy panel show.

She was the original team captain on Celebrity Juice alongside Fearne Cotton, and the pair returned for a one-off episode as the show wraps up after 14 years.

And a teaser clip for Celebrity Juice: The Happy Ending, which will air Thursday night, showed Holly taking an unexpected fall during a challenge.

She was joined by Fearne, 41, and guests Joe Swash, Chris Ramsey and Joey Essex as they all engaged in a tense challenge as host Keith Lemon looked on.

In the video, the stars are seen running through the audience in an attempt to collect pieces of cardboard as part of a competitive game.

Joe is heard whooping with delight as he secures a piece of cardboard, while Fearne is seen grabbing another from Joey Essex and chasing Joe down the stairs.

Joey from TOWIE is then seen stumbling down the stairs as a determined Holly begins to fight with Fearne and steals the piece of cardboard from him.

Holly immediately turns around and tries to run back onto the stage as Ferne tells her co-star Chris to “go go go” during the tense race.

But when a very competitive Holly grabs the back of Chris’s shirt in an attempt to slow her down, she is pushed headfirst down the stairs.

She is seen falling to the ground as audience members and her co-stars desperately reach out to grab her.

Back on stage, Will Mellor and team captain Emily Atack are seen shocked and embracing as they share their shock at the accident.

Other teaser clips prove that the final episode will be as fun as ever, as it will see the stars play a variety of games, sing along, and enjoy a variety of comedic moments.

A clip also shows team captains Emily, Laura Whitmore, Holly and Fearne creating a supergroup to sing Shania Twain’s Man! I feel like a woman.

All dressed in red cowboy hats, Fearne reveals that their group is called the Reverse Cowgirls, before Emily says that they will show off their “secret” singing and line dancing skills.

Then, they all started singing the popular song, and after awkwardly starting to sing too soon, they put on their best girl group performance ever.

Other fun moments see Maya Jama play the wobbly game and Emily Atack and Joey Essex even share a sneaky kiss backstage.

In addition to Holly and Fearne returning to the show, Emily and Laura Whitmore also serve as team captains along with guests including Big Narstie.

There will also be a number of surprise appearances in the farewell special, as well as a variety of returning familiar faces.

It comes after host Keith Lemon admitted he got ’emotional’ when filming the last episode of Celebrity Juice as the show comes to a close after 26 series.

The 49-year-old comedian, who hosts the long-running comedy series, admitted he felt “sad” about the end of the show and became “emotional” when he filmed the last episode.

Keith, whose real name is Leigh Francis, said: ‘It’s been 14 years of my life. Maya Jama, who is in the last episode, told me that she started watching it when she was seven years old.

‘Not sure what a seven year old is doing watching Juice, she should have been in bed! But yeah, that made me feel old.

“I think when I look back I’ll think yes, that was a big part of my life.” It’s rare to do a show for that long, but it was fun! The best times! I feel a bit sad, but it’s also exciting to see what happens next!’

Reflecting on his farewell from the show, Keith admitted that he “cried” and hugged his wife Jill Carter as she walked offstage after filming wrapped.

I got a little emotional at the end. I don’t think that’s fashionable. I was kind of in an emotional bubble of sorts,” she continued.

“It was a bit like a dream, but I was trying to appreciate the day. I walked offstage and just hugged my wife and cried. She’s making me cry now just thinking about it.

Keith described filming the final episode with guests from all ages as a “huge party,” teasing that there will be some surprise appearances in the special.

Celebrity Juice: The Happy Ending will air Thursday at 10pm on ITV2.

A compilation episode, Celebrity Juice: The Last Hurrah, will follow on Thursday December 15 at 10pm on ITV2.