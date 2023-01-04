Holly Willoughby enjoys family ski break at a luxury chalet in the French Alps

<!–

She’s taking a break from This Morning over the holidays.

And on Tuesday, Holly Willoughby appeared to be enjoying her time off as she enjoyed a family vacation at a ski resort in the French Alps.

The presenter, 41, stood out in a bright pink Christmas jumper and matching beanie as she tucked into a delicious meal.

Beaming: Holly Willoughby stood out in a bright pink Christmas jumper and matching beanie as she enjoyed a family holiday at a ski resort in the French Alps

Holly wore a blush makeup palette with a hint of pink lipstick and matching nail polish.

She styled her platinum blonde locks in loose waves as she sat in the cozy wooden chalet.

The This Morning star went on to describe her New Year’s resolutions, which included reading, cooking, meditation, family walks, sound baths and journaling.

Holly has spared no expense for a pre-Christmas family holiday at the ski resort, which costs £1,000 per night.

Luxury: Holly spared no expense for a pre-Christmas family holiday at the ski resort, which costs £1,000 per night

She stayed at Hunters Chalets, which describe themselves as one of the “most luxurious chalets in France” where guests are treated to a private chalet complete with a hot tub and a personal chef.

Holly took to Instagram to share photos from her time there and gushed that she “made memories she would cherish for a lifetime.”

The chic accommodation is filled with cozy furnishings, exposed beams and a crackling log fire where Holly and her family could warm up after a chilly day on the slopes.

The chalet also features a selection of dining areas and sumptuous bedrooms, as well as an outdoor table, with a huge hot tub for guests to take full advantage of the views.

Luxury stay: Holly took to Instagram to share photos from her time there, gushing that she had ‘made memories she would cherish for a lifetime’

Holly is in the middle of her Christmas break from This Morning and will be returning to the series in the new year.

However, she and co-host Phillip Schofield have already filmed their annual festive special, which airs on Christmas Day.

Ahead of the Special, Holly admitted that as she looks ahead to New Year’s resolutions, she thinks about the challenges she’ll face as a mother.

“Looking forward to next year because I’m sure any parent would say that every year brings new challenges,” she said.

“But the flip side of that is you watch these little people grow and develop and become fully formed people, so I guess I’m just looking forward to what’s ahead of them and to see who they turn out to be.”

Revealed: Holly and her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield have already filmed their annual festive special, which airs on Christmas Day

“My eldest is now 13 and the relationship is changing a lot. You know, they sit down with you and you talk about things that aren’t just about what they did at school that day, it’s about how they view and see the world and I really enjoy it.

“I’m enjoying this phase seeing all those things that you put in place during their early childhood suddenly blossom and I can’t wait for more of that and just being a little spectator with a helping hand!”

Phillip joked about his own New Year’s plans: “That’s a really nice phase. I never tend to make New Year’s resolutions because I know I won’t keep them!

“But for 2023 we’ll both be back on This Morning and then Dancing on Ice after that which is always the next thing to look forward to for us in the new year and before you know it when Dancing on Ice is over it’s spring …’