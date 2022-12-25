Holly Willoughby enjoys a relaxing Christmas day with a drink and a festive tin of chocolates

Holly Willoughby enjoyed a relaxing Christmas Day this year as she kicked back with bubbly and sweet treats.

The 41-year-old presenter shared a photo on Instagram wishing her 8.1 million followers a Merry Christmas – while donning a Spice Girls T-shirt.

And with a can of Quality Street chocolates in one hand and a glass of sparkling alcohol in the other, she appeared cheerful for the day.

Relaxed day: Holly Willoughby enjoyed a relaxing Christmas day this year as she kicked back with a sparkling drink and a festive can of chocolate

Holly had her bright blonde locks pulled up as she snapped a smiley face selfie on the festive day.

“Ya Nasty animals… Merry Christmas ♥️,” the star wrote as he shared the photo.

Despite enjoying the relaxed day, she was seen on TV screens earlier in the day during the pre-recorded Christmas special episode of This Morning.

On the show, the host had to hold back laughter when Santa slipped a very cheeky innuendo during the Christmas Day episode of This Morning.

Hilarious! On the Christmas special episode of This Morning, host Holly Willoughby tried to contain her laughter when Santa slipped a cheeky innuendo

Holly suppressed the giggles as she interviewed the big man himself in the pre-recorded episode she co-hosted with Phillip Schofield.

Holly was talking to Santa in the studio during the Sunday morning festive show when he joked, “Mrs. Claus likes a good stuffing!”

The hosts opened the show with a warm welcome to their audience tuning in on Christmas morning.

Holly asks Santa how busy the run up to Christmas must have been for him and tells him to have a well earned day off on the 25th.

Cheeky! Presenting alongside co-star Philip Schofield, Holly spoke to Santa in the studio on Sunday morning’s festive show when he revealed that ‘Ms. Claus loves a good filling!’

“Obviously it’s a holiday for all of you, I assume?” Holly asks Santa, who was addressing the hosts live from his cave in the North Pole.

“Well no, we’re having a big party today,” Santa says to the host. Mrs. Claus throws a Christmas dinner for everyone, for everyone – all the elves, the red carpet.

“I’m looking forward to the pigs in blankets, and Mrs. Claus likes a good stuffing.”

This causes Holly to stop laughing herself and Phil to give a funny look to the camera.

In the show, the presenting duo don festive hats during the jam-packed episode, which features performances by acts such as Sir Cliff Richard and The Muppets.

Looking festive as always in snaps from the episode, Holly wore a shimmering silver mini dress with velvet bow details and shoulder pads.

Festive: Holly asks Santa how busy the run up to Christmas must have been for him and tells him to have a much-deserved day off on the 25th.

She added some humor to the glitzy ensemble with a green Christmas tree hat over her bright blonde locks.

While co-host Phil matched up wearing a bright red Santa hat and burgundy shirt.

Holly kicked things off by telling viewers, ‘It’s the big day! It’s here… it’s so exciting! Whether you’re with friends, family or alone this year, we’ll keep you entertained with lots of festive fun and games!’

The popular duo raise a glass to wish viewers a Merry Christmas and are joined by co-hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

In chunks, “I’m looking forward to the pigs in blankets and Mrs. Claus likes a good stuffing,” said Santa, as Holly stopped herself from laughing and Phil gave a funny look to the camera

By Christmas Day at the latest: Holly looked festive as always wearing a shimmering silver mini dress with velvet bow details and shoulder pads

While This Morning favorites like Rochelle Humes, Giles Brandreth and Carol Vorderman also appeared on the show.

Gyles was on hand to bring some fun by having the hosts play parlor games that are good for Christmas guests – one of which leaves all four hosts alone on all fours!

During another game, Alison, Dermot, Phil and Holly tried to open wrapped Christmas presents with oven mitts – sitting around a festive fireplace.

Rochelle took some time off from the games and served some hot spiced apple juice to relax the hosts.

Tough: In another game by Giles, the presenters tried to open wrapped presents with oven mitts on