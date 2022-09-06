Holly Willoughby defends Meghan Markle in tense moment

Holly Willoughby furiously defended Meghan Markle live on This Morning on Tuesday in a tense moment – after the cost of the Duchess’s outfit was criticized.

Speaking about current affairs on the daytime TV show, Vanessa Feltz called on Meghan to wear a £990 red outfit as she spoke at the One World Summit in Manchester Monday night.

In response, presenter Holly, 41, insisted it was unfair to criticize the price of her ensemble, pointing out that no one had said how much her husband, Prince Harry’s suit would have cost.

Her Say: Holly Willoughby furiously defended Meghan Markle live on This Morning on Tuesday in a tense moment – after the cost of the Duchess’s outfit was criticized

Meghan was accused last night of giving a “me, me, me” speech at the summit, while making at least 54 references to herself during a seven-minute conversation with young people billed as being about gender equality. .

Speaking of Meghan, Vanessa gave her take on the speech, saying: “She doesn’t come across as sincere and I just thought she should have said ‘good enough about me, let’s talk about you’ or equality, diversity, world peace or any of the very important topics we shine a light on.

“Let’s not shine it on me and talk about myself. It’s incredibly self-referential, but she’s trying to do something right. It was a bit slick and ego-maniacal.

Opinions: Speaking on current affairs on the daytime TV programme, Vanessa Feltz called on Meghan to wear a £990 red outfit as she spoke at the One World Summit in Manchester on Monday night

“There’s just a girl in a $4,000 Valentino outfit, she’s not just a humble girl from Suits!”

Phillip Schofield then did: ‘But she will be criticized for everything she does, whatever she does, I have that feeling!’

Holly was furious at the time: ‘I don’t like it, it’s unfair, I wonder how much Harry’s suit was. See what I mean, I bet it’s not off the rack either, I’m just saying I think it’s unfair to talk about her outfit.”

Phillip then awkwardly changed the subject and quickly moved on to the next item on their news calendar for the day.

Honest: In response, host Holly, 41, claimed it was unfair to criticize the cost of her ensemble, pointing out that no one had said how much her husband Prince Harry’s suit would have cost

Twitter had their say on the subject, and many agreed with Holly after arguing over whether it was appropriate to increase the cost of her outfit.

One viewer wrote: ‘First time ever on Holly’s side. #this morning.’

Another wrote: ‘I’m not saying Meghan is my favorite person but this woman could absolutely do anything right and people would still complain #ThisMorning.’

Clumsy: On the show, Vanessa said, “There’s just a girl in a $4,000 Valentino outfit, she’s not just a modest girl from Suits!”

Another said: ‘She will hardly carry George with Asda. #This morning.’

A fourth commented: ‘Exactly @hollywills, I agree. Why aren’t we talking about Harry’s outfit?! @VanessaOnAir couldn’t talk anyway… haha. Trying to make up excuses… #ThisMorning.’

The Duchess of Sussex gave her first speech in Britain since Megxit when she opened the event at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, watched by her smiling husband Harry.

Meghan delivered the keynote speech at the One Young World Summit for youth leaders from around the world – and the welcome was warm as she and her husband took the stage.

Response: Twitter had their say on the subject, and many agreed with Holly after arguing over whether it was appropriate to increase the cost of her outfit

It had been advertised as a talk about gender equality, but Meghan made one anecdote about women during the talk in front of about 2,000 people.

Instead, she gushed about Prince Harry and the “life-changing” impact of becoming a mother to Archie, saying it was “great fun to be back in the UK.”

At one point, she spoke of her pride in being a “mother” and seemed emotional when the audience applauded. She then went on to share how her life had “changed significantly” — a reference that may have been related to Archie, the royal family, and Megxit.

Meghan told audiences of mostly young people about how she first got involved with the organization in 2014: “In many ways I was probably a lot like you, I was young, ambitious” and stated that they had to “seize the moment” and not be paralyzed by self-doubt.

Important: The Duchess of Sussex gave her first speech in Britain since Megxit when she opened the event at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, watched by her husband Harry

Wondering how she had become successful, she called herself “the girl from Suits” who ended up being “invited to sit down” with powerful leaders, prime ministers, humanitarians and activists. And talked about the first time she was asked to be a counselor and have a pinch me moment.

“I was so blown away by this experience, I think, I think I even kept my little paper placemark with my name on it,” she said, adding that it was “Just proof: proof I was there, proof I was there.” belonged, because the truth was I wasn’t sure if I belonged.’

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said Meghan’s speech was “just ‘me, me, me’ and praising herself.”