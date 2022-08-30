Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield give insight into their close friendship

They will return to the screens next week after enjoying a summer break from presenting tasks on This Morning.

And Holly Willoughby, 41, and Phillip Schofield, 60, have shared an insight into their free time and close friendship as they prepare to return.

Phillip admitted they took the time to “reset” and described the show as a “support group” for him.

‘Support group’: Holly Willoughby, 41, and Phillip Schofield, 60, have shared insights into their close friendship and how they ‘reset’ during their This Morning summer break

The presenting duo has been replaced by several stand-ins over the summer, having been ready for summer in July.

And while talking about how much he misses the ITV breakfast show when he takes time away, Phillip explained: ‘It’s like ‘What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas!’ Everyone knows everything about everyone, and that’s nice… so I always miss that friendship group.

“This Morning is more than just a show, it’s such a fun group of people to come and work with and you’re missing out – it’s not really a job!

Friendship: Phillip shared how much he misses the ITV breakfast show when he’s away: ‘It’s like ‘What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas!’ Everyone knows everything about everyone, and that’s nice… so I always miss that friendship group

Fun: ‘This Morning is more than just a show, it’s such a fun group of people to come and work with and you miss that – it’s not really a job!’ the presenter continued

“It’s more than a job, it’s a lot more than that…and I’m not going to lie, This Morning is one of my support groups and it’s nice to have.”

While Holly echoed her boyfriend when she described the show as “one big family,” describing how she feels refreshed after the break.

She explained: “When I come back in September, I’ll be ready to start over. It’s a real re-set for me.’

Phillip shared that they have a “box set viewing group” and another because they are a bit “outrageous,” and revealed that he and Holly keep in touch by “telling each other stories and updating about things we’ve done and pictures from where we are’.

And with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, allowing them to interact more with guests on the show, the host joked that he had “forgotten how to socialize.”

Refreshed: As Holly echoed her boyfriend when she described the show as ‘one big family’, describing how she feels refreshed after the break

Quite a run: The pair have been presenting together as a duo for over 15 years, starting in 2006 on Dancing On Ice before Holly joined Phillip three years later on This Morning (pictured on This Morning in 2009)

Describing his joy at being able to hug guests again, he said of Covid: ‘I think it has scarred us all in one way or another and I don’t think we will ever forget it happened because it was harmful on so many different levels. …and some say ‘I almost forgot how to be social’ so it might take a few of us a while to get there and be ‘normal’ again.

“It feels like the good old days. Although you still have that moment when someone walks up to you when they get on the couch… I really follow their lead when they want a handshake or a hug,” Holly echoed.

The pair have been presenting together as a duo for over 15 years, starting in 2006 on Dancing On Ice before Holly joined Phillip on This morning three years later.

And gushing about their close friendship, the latter described his co-host as “sensitive, kind, intuitive, spiritual and a friend,” while Holly said he was “playful, very loyal, kind, very funny…and a friend.”

Bond: Speaking of their close friendship, Phillip described his co-host as “sensitive, kind, intuitive, spiritual and a friend,” while Holly said he was “playful, very loyal, kind, very funny…and a friend.” used to be.

Hungover: The duo made fans laugh when they arrived at the show in the clothes from the night before after a drunken night at the National Television Awards in 2016 (pictured)

They are notorious for their breakfast show antics, which caused fans to burst out laughing as they arrived at the show in the attire of the night before following a drunken night at the 2016 National Television Awards.

And with the awards show approaching, the show could be heading for a 12th consecutive gong – with Holly saying ‘it would be incredible to win again’.

But when he admitted it’s too early to tell if another drunken night and morning is ahead, Phillip teased, “Our nights are always very organic! There’s never a plan, there never has been, whatever happened, it just happened… it depends on how the night goes, the dynamics and who’s there and whether we’re being led astray or not.’

Phillip and Holly return to This Morning from Monday 5 September at 10am on ITV.