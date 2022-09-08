Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are left in stitches as This Morning cut a ‘nude’ segment

<!–

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were abandoned on This Morning after the ITV show was forced to remove a ‘nude segment’ due to an unfortunate editing blunder.

The hosts opened Thursday’s show by revealing that things didn’t exactly go according to plan for the opening segment, as they had to reschedule an interview with naked cyclists.

Phillip, 60, explained that they had recorded an interview with two people cycling naked for charity, but had to wait to broadcast because they noticed the man’s “bits” were showing.

Funny: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were abandoned on This Morning after the ITV show was forced to remove a ‘nude segment’ due to an unfortunate editing blunder

A smiling Holly, 41, opened the show by saying, ‘We had something very eye-opening.’

While Phillip added, “We’re going to show it later because it was supposed to be the opening of the show.”

He went on to explain: ‘We actually just pre-recorded it because with something like this you have to be very careful, we don’t want to offend anyone.

“We have two naked cyclists on a tandem who have cycled a thousand miles, raising over £5,000 for charity, so we pre-recorded it, just looked back and you can see his bits.”

oh dear! Phillip, 60, said they pre-recorded an interview with two people who biked naked for charity but had to stop broadcasting it because they noticed the man’s “bits” were showing.

Holly couldn’t help but laugh as she explained that they had tried to “blur” the gross editing error, while Phillip said they were trying to “get rid of it.”

Phillip said they were forced to return the clip to the editing team, who tried to cover up the man’s modesty.

“Put a big old eggplant emoji over it,” Holly said with a smile.

The presenters joked that it had been “quite the morning” after the blunder forced them to rearrange the show’s order during the opening titles.

Awkward blunder: Holly couldn’t help but laugh as she explained that they had tried to ‘blur’ the gross editing error, while Phillip said they were trying to ‘get rid of it’

But the presenters assured viewers that the interview would air later in the show, saying the naked cyclists were “lovely” people.

About an hour after the show started, the pre-recorded interview was finally aired, and viewers saw that producers had sidestepped the editing mishap by including an eggplant emoji on the clip.

The interview saw the cyclists ride into the studio on their tandem bikes to chat naked with Holly and Phillip, wearing flesh-colored underwear covering their modesty.

The cyclists have ridden 1,000 miles on a tandem from Land’s End to John O’Groats and have raised more than £5,000 for mental health charity Mind and climate emergency charity Rewilding Britain.