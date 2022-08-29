Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield admit it’s ‘lovely’ that they can hug again on This Morning

<!–

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield this morning revealed it’s ‘wonderful’ to be able to hug again after the lifting of COVID restrictions.

However, the friends revealed that the celebrity guests on their morning show are sometimes less eager.

Speak with the mirror Holly, 41, revealed that the show now feels ‘back to normal’ after the pandemic, but said: ‘You still have that moment when [a guest] walks up to you when they get on the couch… I really follow their lead when they come in for a handshake or a hug.”

Phillip, 60, agreed, saying that while his own friends are embracing normality, this isn’t the case with everyone yet.

He said: ‘It’s interesting that we have to relearn how to do that – not among our friendship groups, but with guys who come in and we say ‘are we cuddling?’

“It has scarred us all in one way or another and I don’t think we will ever forget it happened because it was harmful on so many different levels.”

Safety first: During the height of the pandemic, in September 2020, the duo used a plastic screen with built-in sleeves to hug each other safely

Before admitting that some people he knows say they’ve ‘forgotten how to be social’ after numerous lockdowns and said it would take time to get back to normal.

Before the restrictions were lifted, the hosts were forced to avoid all contact and stay three meters apart to stop the spread of the infection.

Despite this, both stars were stricken with the disease and Holly even had to miss the semifinals of Dancing On Ice when she was forced into quarantine.

During the height of the pandemic, in September 2020, the duo used a plastic screen with built-in sleeves to hug each other safely.

Using the screen, Holly and Phil noted that it had been six months since they last hugged and said they would keep the screen for the “foreseeable future.”

It comes after the duo were rejected in nominations for the upcoming 27th National Television Awards.

Although the double act was turned down by the organizers during the day, Alison Hammond, 47, one of the Friday presenters of the program, received a nod.

She will be up against Ant and Dec, both 46, who are shortlisted for the 21st straight year, while the ITV show itself will compete with The Chase, The Repair Shop and Loose Women for the Daytime Award.

Holly and Phillip return to This Morning on Monday 5 September on ITV.