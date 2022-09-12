Holly Willoughby and her children pay their respects to the Queen

Holly Willoughby was among thousands of mourners who paid tribute to the Queen at Buckingham Palace after the monarch’s death on Thursday.

The This Morning presenter, 41, was accompanied by her three children as they left flowers in front of Her Majesty’s London residence on Sunday.

The TV star, who shares children Harry, 13, Belle, 11 and seven-year-old Chester with husband Dan Baldwin, shared the poignant snaps on her Instagram account.

She uploaded photos of the trio facing the sea of ​​floral arrangements laid outside the palace gates for the queen.

In one image, Belle appeared to be laying her own card on a bouquet of flowers.

Holly captioned the Instagram post: ‘Time to reflect and pay our respects… the kids wrote the most beautiful words…’

The public flocked to several royal residences in London, Windsor and Scotland after the Queen died aged 96 following a 70-year reign.

Holly will be back on ITV viewing screens on Monday after the broadcaster suspended programming for days following the Queen’s death.

Holly and Phillip Schofield will host a special edition of the show in the later timeslot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The episode features stories and memories of people who met and met the Queen during her reign.

EastEnders will also return to BBC One later that evening, while Coronation Street will also be back on ITV viewing screens.

The broadcaster will continue to provide rolling news coverage – with a BBC News special filling regular TV slots alongside HM The King: Westminster Tributes and Scotland: A Service For HM The Queen.

However, the fan-favorite soap returns on BBC One at 8.30pm, having moved on Friday from its usual channel alongside Homes Under The Hammer and Bargain Hunt, broadcast on BBC Two.

Back on screens: EastEnders returns to BBC One on Monday after days of suspended programming following the Queen’s death

In the highly anticipated episode, Alfie Moon, played by Shane Richie, will return to Walford on the wedding day of Kat Slater and Phil Mitchell, played by Jessie Wallace and Steve McFadden.

The soap has famous royal ties to King Charles III, Camilla and the Queen who previously frequented Albert Square.

In 2001, the Queen visited soap opera legend Dame Barbara Windsor, who played Peggy Mitchell, on the EastEnders set, as did June Brown.

The monarch stepped behind the bar of the Queen Vic, strolled Albert Square and EastEnders Street Market and met the stars of the show.

Devastating: The long-serving monarch died Thursday afternoon at the age of 96, nearly 70 years after replacing her father, King George VI, on the royal throne

Earlier this year, in honor of the Queen’s platinum jubilee, Charles and Camilla made a surprise appearance on the soap.

The royal couple filmed the scenes in March when they visited the new Elstree set and met the cast and crew of the long-running BBC soap.

On Mondays, Antiques Roadshow, Flog It! and Glorious Gardens From Above will be broadcast on BBC Two to make room for Queen-related content.

Visit: Charles and Camilla surprised the residents of Walford after Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, decided to throw a street party in front of the square in honor of the Queen’s 70th reign in EastEnders

HM The King: Westminster Tributes on BBC One will provide an hour-long live coverage of King Charles’ visit to the Palace of Westminster, while Scotland: A Service For HM The Queen chronicles Charles’s visit to Scotland, where he provides a service for the queen attends .

The station will also feature Scotland: The Vigil, with coverage from St Giles’ Cathedral, where the Queen’s children watch in tribute, and a special edition of The One Show entitled Our Queen Remembered.

Meanwhile, ITV will broadcast Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard from 6am to 10am instead of Martin’s Money Mondays, which will be followed by an ITV news special entitled The King’s Tour – Westminster.

Soap Apparition: While meeting with the residents of Walford, Charles meets greengrocer Martin Fowler (pictured together), played by James Bye

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will host a special This Morning from 11am, featuring stories and reminiscences of people who met the Queen during her reign, the broadcaster said.

At 1pm, ITV will broadcast Queen Elizabeth II: Lying At Rest, which will air all afternoon before Tipping Point, The Chase and Coronation Street return to the channel.

The Coronation Street episode, which airs Monday, was originally scheduled for Friday, but was postponed due to the death of the Queen.

The broadcaster will also broadcast a comprehensive ITV News at Ten programme, it said.