Holly Willougby goes makeup free as she dyes her blonde roots at home

Holly Willoughby showed off her gorgeous bare complexion when she shared a glimpse of her at-home paint routine on Tuesday,

The presenter, 41, took to Instagram Stories to share a wink as she colored her roots, along with the caption, “Home salon.”

In the au-naturelle image, Holly proudly displayed her flawless looks as she indulged in a spot of home beauty.

Flawless: Holly Willoughby showed off her gorgeous bare complexion as she shared a glimpse of her at-home paint routine on Wednesday

The star, who previously promoted Garnier’s home dye kits, quickly shared the dye all over her roots in an effort to return to her famous blonde look.

It comes after it was claimed that Holly’s down-to-earth fanbase “seems to be turned off by her hippie lifestyle brand,” as insiders claim it doesn’t reach “regular” people.

This morning’s viewers are used to seeing Holly in well-known brands and putting them at ease with her recognizable character on daytime TV.

Last year, however, Holly announced she was venturing into the wellness sector, launching the lifestyle brand Wylde Moon, with a focus on sound baths and crystals.

Opinion: It comes after it was claimed that Holly’s down-to-earth fanbase appears to be ‘turned off by her hippie lifestyle brand’ as insiders claim it doesn’t reach ‘regular’ people

An insider told The sun: ‘Holly has made no secret of the fact that she was inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow. The only problem is that it’s a bit hippie-esque to the viewers who have watched her day in and day out.

‘These are difficult times. All this light-hearted fairy stuff just doesn’t sound right to ordinary people. The great thing about Holly was that she could wear famous brands and look like a million dollars while smiling.’

But other fans seemed to appreciate Holly’s alternative lifestyle with one writing, “I also spend the morning with my beautiful crystal bowls.”

While another said ‘Your products look so beautiful’ and a third said ‘Love this Holly’.

Feeling at home: This morning’s viewers are used to seeing Holly, 41, in well-known brands and putting them at ease with her recognizable character on daytime TV

Another fan agreed: ‘Sound bath and crystal energy, the perfect Sunday morning’.

While a fifth added: ‘So beautiful to see and hear the power of sound! Tonight I will be holding a beautiful Sacred Sound Circle guiding women on a deep healing and reconnecting journey through sound and spirit. Sound is so great! Thanks for sharing x’

It comes after Holly was brutally rejected in nominations for the upcoming 27th National Television Awards for the first time in five years.

Although Holly and her co-host Phillip Schofield have received a cold shoulder from the organizers, Alison Hammond, 47, has been given a nod.

Hippy chic: However, last year Holly announced she was venturing into the wellness sector and launched the lifestyle brand Wylde Moon, with a focus on sound baths (pictured) and crystals

While they missed out on individual kinks, This Morning has been nominated for Best Daytime Show alongside Loose Women, The Chase, and The Repair Shop.

Holly has previously explained how Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop was the inspiration behind the launch of her self-care-focused brand.

When she interviewed Gwyneth, Holly told her, “I’m definitely inspired by you and your work, without a doubt.

“The most important thing for me was to see you change course and step outside of something that was already very successful to do something that clearly came from genuine heart and real drive.

I love it: but other fans seemed to love Holly’s alternative lifestyle and ran to the comments section

“Just knowing that was an option and that that was a possibility was definitely a real thing for me when I started Wylde Moon, so thank you.”

Gwyneth replied, “Women should pursue their wildest dreams.”

While some argue that Holly is out of relationship with her viewers, PR guru Ed Hopkins argued that from a business perspective, she could be a winner.

He said the way Holly presents herself is “very sympathetic” and that it is a wise move that could bring her success in the US, as he believes Americans would “love her.”

Good move! While some argue that Holly is out of relationship with her viewers, PR guru Ed Hopkins argued that from a business perspective, she could be a winner.

Holly launched her latest business venture in 2021, with a focus on health and wellness, following the lead of Hollywood star Gwyneth’s popular Goop website.

And since the brand launched its first fragrance The Wild, it has proved a success for the TV presenter.

She has described Wyledemoon as an online space to empower women, explore crystal energies, and provide fashion and beauty tips.

At the time, Holly wrote before her launch that she wanted “Wyldemoon to be a place where I can share the things I love, the lessons I’ve learned, the things I see and want to share directly with others.”

At the time of its launch, a lifestyle expert predicted that the Holly brand could raise up to £12million if successful.