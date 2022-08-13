Holly Ramsay shows off her stunning figure in a blue bikini on the beach

<!–

Holly Ramsay looked nothing short of sensational as she enjoyed a trip to Rock Beach on Friday.

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, 22, showed off her incredible figure as she donned a cobalt blue bikini for a stunning Instagram photo.

The beauty let her blonde locks fall loosely over her shoulders as she posed for the camera.

Sensational: Holly Ramsay looked nothing short of sensational as she enjoyed a trip to Rock Beach on Friday in a cobalt blue bikini

Stunning: Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, 22, took to Instagram to share the gorgeous bikini-clad snap with her followers and captioned the post with ‘Sun kissed’

Holly emphasized her tight midriff in the photo and also wore an oversized white beach cover-up.

Teamed with a gold chain and matching bracelet to complete the simple yet chic beach look.

And captioned the beautiful post with: ‘Sun kissed.’

The blonde beauty seemed in her element as she took a natural, relaxed pose and put a smile on her face.

Keeping fit: Meanwhile, Gordon took to his Instagram Stories and shared snaps of himself enjoying a bike ride in Cornwall

She also opted for a fresh face without makeup for her relaxing day at the beach.

Meanwhile, Gordon, 55, recently took to his Instagram stories to share snaps of himself enjoying a bike ride in Cornwall.

Where the celebrity chef wore a black lycra outfit while keeping up with his fitness routine by working out on the coast.

Casual: The chef wore a black lyrca outfit while keeping up with his fitness routine with a workout at the seaside

Along with Holly, Gordon and his wife Tana are the parents of Holly’s twin brother Jack, 22, Megan, 23, Tilly, 20, and Oscar, three.

It comes after Gordon and Holly arrived in style at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​in West Sussex last month, in a 1963 Aston Martin DB4.

The celebrity chef was in a good mood as he sat behind the wheel of the retro blue car next to his influencer daughter in photos and videos shared on her Instagram.

Holly beamed at the camera as she sat comfortably in the passenger seat of the car, which was thought to be worth up to £1.5 million, captioned: ‘We ❤️ Fast Cars.’