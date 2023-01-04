Holly Ramsay flaunts her physique in a leopard print bikini

<!–

She proudly posted photos in a bikini on her recent family outing.

And Holly Ramsay continued to flaunt her incredible figure in a revealing leopard print bikini in a racy Instagram snap on Wednesday.

Chef Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, 23, shared the sexy image as she prepared to fly home from her post-Christmas overseas trip.

Bang! Holly Ramsay, 23, showed off her incredible figure in a revealing leopard print bikini in a racy Instagram snap during the last day of her family getaway on Wednesday

Holly showed off every inch of her slim physique in the deep leopard print bikini top and matching thong bottoms.

The blonde beauty was ready to fly back to the UK, as she captioned the post, “Home time.”

Just days earlier, Holly had taken to her social media to pose in a tiny blue halter bikini, before slipping into a strapless mini dress for a night out.

Holly told followers she had the “last day blues” when she took to Instagram to document her last day abroad before the Ramsays go home.

‘Last day blues’: Just days earlier, Holly had taken to her social media to pose in a tiny blue halter bikini, before slipping into a strapless mini dress for a night out

Holly paired the skimpy blue tie-tie bikini with a white shirt and showed off her toned abs in the bathroom mirror.

Later, Holly dressed in a glamorous silver and lilac bandeau dress that she modeled in the mirror.

She wrote, “Thanks Santa for my new favorite dress.”

Putting on her glamour: She showed off her slim physique in the halterneck swimwear before slipping into a strapless mini dress for a night out

The family vacation comes after Holly celebrated an incredible two years of sobriety, after admitting that alcohol had hit rock bottom.

In an Instagram post last month, Holly wrote, “Today marks two years since the last time I drank alcohol. Two years ago today I hit rock bottom, I was terrified.

“I certainly didn’t think I would be where I am today, both physically and mentally. Since then I’ve fought every day to get where I am today.’

Gorgeous: Holly dressed up in a glamorous silver and lilac bandeau dress that she modeled in the mirror

She added, “I am so grateful to so many people for their support, encouragement and endless love. I will continue to learn and grow every day. I am fortunate to be able to use my voice to raise awareness and break the stigma surrounding mental health.

Sending love to all who need it today and always. One day at a time.’

Holly previously admitted that she made the decision to get sober despite being aware of the social function alcohol plays in the lives of so many young people.

In January, the influencer took to her Instagram Stories for a Q&A, admitting she found sobriety difficult at her age — despite feeling better than she had in years.

Stunning: Holly told followers she had the ‘last day blues’ when she took to Instagram to document her last day abroad before the Ramsays went home after celebrating her birthday

When asked ‘how important is it not to consume alcohol if you struggle with mental health on a daily basis’, she replied: ‘This is not a “one size fits all” answer…

“For me, quitting alcohol has made me so much more present, I can have more fun, and I’m in control. Alcohol + antidepressants don’t mix well. I made the decision to put my physical and mental health first.

“It can be lonely not to drink, especially at this age, because it’s such a big part of our social lives…them.”

If you are affected by anything in this article, please contact alcoholchange.org.uk or call 0300 123 1110.