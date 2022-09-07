Holly Ramsay displays her jaw-dropping figure in an orange bikini for sizzling Instagram snaps

<!–

She’s no stranger to a sizzling social media snap.

And Holly Ramsay looked incredible as she posed in a bikini top and linen skirt on Tuesday in a snap shared on Instagram.

Holly, 22, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, cast a smoldering glance at the impressive footage, showing off her washboard abs.

The beauty let her blonde locks fall loosely over her shoulders as she posed for the camera.

The social media star took her shirt off her shoulders and completed her beach look with large black sunglasses.

Holly didn’t disclose the exact location where she was staying, but captioned the photos: “I’ll send you a postcard next time.”

Chic: The 22-year-old social media star stylishly wore her shirt off her shoulders so fans could get a glimpse of her toned physique

Holly is no stranger to showing off her bikini body on her social media.

Last month, the influencer showed off her incredible figure as she enjoyed a trip to Rock Beach in Cornwall.

Holly emphasized her tight midriff in the photo and also wore an oversized white beach cover-up.

Teamed with a gold chain and matching bracelet to complete the simple yet chic beach look.

Holly captioned the beautiful post simply with: ‘Sun kissed.’

The blonde beauty seemed in her element as she took a natural, relaxed pose.