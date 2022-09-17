Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to PlayStation

You play as Hornet, who was featured in Hollow Knight. | Image: Team Cherry

Hollow Knight: Silksongthe highly anticipated sequel to the indie action platformer Hollow Knightcoming to PS5 and PS4, according to a tweet on Friday from the official PlayStation Twitter account.

We already knew that the game would be coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC, so it’s good to hear that it will also be available on PlayStation. But for those of us who have been desperate for news about a concrete release date (like me), we still don’t know; PlayStation only confirmed that the game would be coming to its consoles, not when.

Sharpen your needles – Confirmation of Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PS5 and PS4 pic.twitter.com/poIclQDfvr — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2022

silk songwith the character Hornet from Hollow Knightwas originally set to Hollow Knight DLC, but developer Team Cherry announced the game would be a “full sequel” in 2019. Nintendo showed something gameplay during E3 2019but Team Cherry didn’t do much about the game for a few years after that.

However, Microsoft showed itself at Xbox’s big summer show in June 2022 a new trailer and said that silk song would be available on Xbox Game Pass within 12 months of the show’s first day. Fingers crossed, it’s coming out sooner rather than later – and hopefully for the new ones Zelda.