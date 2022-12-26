Hollie Kane is pregnant! TOWIE star Josh Wright’s wife announces she is expecting a second baby

Josh Wright and his wife Hollie Kane have revealed that they are expecting their second child in spring 2023.

The Only Way Is Essex star and his wife of four years took to Instagram on Christmas Day to announce the happy news.

Mark Wright’s brother and his wife Hollie are already parents to 10-month-old Joshua James.

Exciting: Captioning the adorable video, she wrote: ‘We’ve been keeping a very special secret… When 3 becomes 4 in spring 2023’

They shared a video of their ultrasound image hanging on their Christmas tree and later gave it to little Joshua.

Hollie then stood up to show off her blossoming baby bump and proudly cradled her as she stood in front of the tree.

Captioning the adorable video, she wrote: “We’ve been keeping a very special secret… When 3 becomes 4 in spring 2023.

‘More than halfway there and we can’t wait to meet you. Christmas Eve 2022’.

The couple was inundated with congratulatory messages from their friends and family in the comments section.

Josh’s sister, Jess Wright, wrote, “Just the sweetest and best.” We can not wait’.

While brother Mark quipped, ‘Come on again.’

And Mark’s wife, Michelle Keegan, commented on a series of heart emojis.

Josh and Hollie were married in July 2018, after Josh proposed to Hollie in May 2017 during a romantic trip to Dubai.

The couple welcomed their first child in February 2022, with Josh saying, “I always said I would name my first child Joshua.”