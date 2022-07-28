Hollie Doyle delivers grand success on-board favourite Nashwa in the Goodwood Nassau Stakes

John Gosden praised Hollie Doyle after diving Nashwa to land her second Group One race of the season in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Unlike her Prix de Diane win last month when Doyle had to race Nashwa prominently to overcome a tricky draw, Britain’s most successful female jockey played a waiting game before launching the 6-5 favorite for a three-quarter victory. from Aristia.

Gosden said, “Hollie Doyle is a star. She has an incredible work ethic. As a rider she is very smart and strong with good balance.

“She has the most amazing personality and she’s so applied and focused. She’s an asset to herself.’

Hollie Doyle claimed Qatar Nassau Stakes win aboard favorite Nashwa at Goodwood

The 25-year-old (green and center) finished ahead of Aristia and Lilac Road to claim glory

Doyle, 25, the first Flat jockey to 100 wins this season and currently second to William Buick in the title race, now has four Group One wins in her career and the tasty prospect of more over Nashwa.

The filly, owned and bred by Imad Alsagar who retains Doyle, has the Prix de l’Opera on her agenda at Longchamp’s Arc meeting in October, as well as a shot at the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf in Keeneland.

The plan is to keep her in training next year.

Doyle’s win came with Mother Caroline watching and there was a flash of emotion with a punch at the crowd as she crossed the line.

Champion jockey Doyle was hailed as a ‘star’ by trainers John and Thady Gosden

Doyle, who also won the Jaeger-Lecoultre Nursery Handicap on the Michael Dods-trained Prairie Falcon, said: “One group each means a lot. You have to enjoy it while it lasts, because tonight you will come home and the next day you will be back in work mode.’

One of Doyle’s previous big wins this season came over Archie Watson-trained Bradsell in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The form looked warm at the time and is even hotter after the third-placed Royal Scotsman scorched his home in the Richmond Stakes for the stable of Paul and Oliver Cole.

Doyle (center) posed with trainer John Gosden (second from right) and Nashwa’s owners

Paul Cole has won the Richmond three times before – 1985 (Nomination), 1991 (Dilum) and 1994 Sri Pekan – during a golden era for the stable where rarely a season went by without taking a two-year top prize, thanks to folks as Culture Vulture, Magic Ring and 1991 Derby winner Generous.

The Jim Crowley ridden 5-6 favourite, who beat Al Karrar a length and a half to break the track record, looks like another gem for the Cole team.

Unlike Ascot, Royal Scotsman got early cover yesterday and produced a deadly kick to burst away.

He is now going for the Group One Prix Morny.

Paul Cole said, ‘I can’t see anything as fast as him. There are very good races ahead.’