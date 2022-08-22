Holliday Grainger says she can’t watch herself on TV as she returns for BBC’s The Capture

<!–

Holliday Grainger has admitted she can’t see herself on TV as she prepares to return to the screens for season two of BBC’s The Capture.

The actress, 33, who welcomed twins to boyfriend Harry Treadaway, 37, during lockdown, said she’s going through a ‘phase’ after being totally fine with seeing herself on screen during her childhood.

Speak with Radio Timesshe said, “It feels a little rude not to watch the shows you’re on because it’s not just about you.”

‘I used to think it was all right’ [watching herself] but I’m going through a ‘can’t look at myself’ phase.

The new six-part season follows the success of the first series that aired in 2019, and Holliday will reprise her role as DCI Rachel Carey in the conspiracy thriller.

The very private actress spoke further about her children when she discussed her banking and television viewing habits.

One to watch: The Capture is a BBC1 thriller and Holliday will reprise her role as DCI Rachel Carey (above) in the second episode and air on BBC1 later this month

About her choice of furniture she said: “It was much faster to make babies than to get our couch.”

A joke she and her partner made “two people” while waiting for their new sofa to arrive.

While Holliday hasn’t spoken much about her six-year relationship or her children, her boyfriend is also a twin, with his brother Luke also an actor.

Parents: She said ‘It feels a little rude not to watch the shows you’re in because it’s not just about you’ (pictured with boyfriend Harry Treadaway and twins she welcomed last year)

She went on to admit that she is a “technophobe” and does not participate in social media, but admitted that she was considering taking the plunge and eventually joining Instagram.

She joked, “I’m just such a technophobe that I’d be afraid I’d accidentally leave my camera on and go live on Instagram unknowingly!”

The first season of The Capture told the story of Private Shaun Emery, played by Callum Turner, who was released from prison after a murder conviction in Afghanistan was overturned due to flawed video evidence.

In 2020, The Mail on Sunday revealed that work on the second series of the hit drama had been shelved due to Holliday’s pregnancy.

Discussing the upcoming second outing, she said creator Ben Chanan has “upped his game” by taking the characters into the world of government and big technology and will air on BBC One later this month.

Holliday said the series is incredibly relevant with devices in our homes watching us on a daily basis.

