Holliday Grainger heads to Hollywood after wowing critics with performances in hit BBC thriller

Holliday Grainger seizes her chance to conquer Hollywood after acclaimed detective performances in BBC surveillance thriller The Capture.

The British actress, 34, will play a female superhero in the science fiction blockbuster Mickey 7.

And industry sources say this is “just the beginning” for Holliday after she caught the attention of producers in Los Angeles.

She is now discussed in Hollywood as the ‘next big thing’.

The shooting of her first starring role in cinema has begun at Warner Bros. studios near Watford, starring Holliday opposite British heartbeat Robert Pattinson, 36.

Mickey 7, which also stars Australian actress Toni Collette, is based on an Edward Ashton novel and tells the story of a superhero who takes part in a human mission to colonize an ice world.

An insider on the film said: “Holliday is really enjoying herself. It’s something completely different for her after The Capture. She’s been seen by the nation as a tough detective, but now she’s going into space.

“She was a little excited on set and she loves being part of a movie that no other genre could have had before her.”

It’s clear that casting directors are happy that Manchester native Holliday is a redhead as they are in high demand all over Hollywood.

Holliday, who has toddler twins with her partner, The Crown actor Harry Treadaway, 38, will be directed in Mickey 7 by South Korean Bong Joon-ho, whose black comedy thriller Parasite won a Best Picture Oscar in 2020.

Just days ago in the finale of The Capture, more than six million viewers saw Holliday’s character DCI Rachel Carey expose the truth about the politician played by Paapa Essiedu.

She studied English at the University of Leeds and appeared in TV dramas Where The Heart Is and Waterloo Road before rising to fame playing Lady Constance Chatterley in a BBC remake of Lady Chatterley’s Lover in 2015.

Two years later, she landed her part in the first series of The Capture.

In 2020, it was reported that the thriller’s producers had agreed to delay the second series after she revealed she was pregnant with twins from her partner Harry.

That series finally aired late last month.