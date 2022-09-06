Holliday Grainger discusses #MeToo and JK Rowling in candid interview

<!–

Holliday Grainger has discussed her own experiences with the #Metoo movement, as well as opposition to author JK Rowling’s controversial transvisions.

Speak with The independent the actress, 33, soon to return for the fifth season of Strike, which is based on the novels by the creator of Harry Potter, admitted she was “too chicken” to discuss her own experiences of sexual harassment.

“People always ask me to comment on the JK Rowling stuff, but I’ve never been asked a question about people I was really afraid of being asked. [high profile sexual harassment]’.

Adding: ‘I really respected everyone who came forward with their own experiences, because it wouldn’t have made an impact if not everyone had done that. But I’m too p***yf***ing chickens*** to do it’.

Moving on with JK Rowling Holliday, who plays Robin Ellacott on the series, said she didn’t realize how much controversy the writer’s trans comments had caused.

The creator of Harry Potter has been repeatedly accused of transphobia for her alleged defense of women’s rights, with actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson all condemning the novelist’s views.

And in a 2020 interview, Holliday found herself making headlines when she was accused of meddling in the debate.

Drama: Harry Potter creator has been repeatedly accused of transphobia for her alleged defense of women’s rights

“I think the headline before that was like ‘actors join in’ and well, we didn’t really participate, did we? We were told to prepare something because we were told we would be asked and we were told we’d better answer.”

It comes after the acclaimed author recently said she wasn’t turned down for the recent Harry Potter reunion show because of her controversial views on people — but turned down an invitation instead.

The Return To Hogwarts reunion was released on January 1, but there was no place for Ms. Rowling apart from old archive footage.

Her appearance on the 20th anniversary show was widely speculated about following her statements about the rights of women and transgender people, which she accused of being “transphobic,” but no statement from the author provided clarity at the time.

Back for more: Holiday returns for Strike’s fifth season, starring alongside actor Tom Burke (left)

She’s spoken out about the cancellation culture in the past, claiming she’s been “cancelled” by younger generations, but in a rare interview today, she said she “didn’t want to be a part of it.”

Speaking to Graham Norton on Virgin Radio, the 57-year-old said: “I was asked to be there and I decided I didn’t want to be a part of it.

“It was about the movies, not the books, rightly so. That’s what the anniversary was about.

Emma Watson (left) and Rupert Grint (right) share a heartwarming moment at the film reunion

‘So nobody said don’t do it’ [do it]… I was asked to do it and I decided not to.’

She clarified that she was not advised against appearing, explaining that it was her own decision, following fan speculation about her absence.

An archive recording from the reunion showed the author signing for the first book, while Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid, also praised JK for helping people regain a love for books during the rise of Potter mania.

The only footage from the author that speaks for herself and isn’t discussed is an excerpt from a 2019 interview that has been repeatedly aired in series.

Friends? Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint at the 2011 world premiere of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2