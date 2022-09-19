Holland’s Princess Catharina-Amalia, 18, in ‘Dutch mafia kidnap plot’

Dutch police have ordered their Princess of Orange to leave her studies in Amsterdam and return home amid fears the mafia is plotting to kidnap her.

Authorities in the Netherlands are stepping up security measures to protect the nation’s Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, 18, who just weeks ago left her parents’ royal residence in The Hague to begin her studies in the Dutch capital.

The heir to the throne will now give up her student accommodation and return to the royal palace Huis Ten Bosch, where she will be kept under the watchful eye of Dutch security services, according to The Telegraph.

It happens when Catharina-Amalia’s parents, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, are in London to pay their respects at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The teenage princess’s safety is at risk due to the sinister designs of the infamous ‘Mocro Maffia’ – a branch of the Moroccan mafia operating in the Netherlands, which is believed to control around a third of all cocaine trade in Europe.

It is unclear whether the princess plans to continue her studies at the University of Amsterdam, where she was enrolled in the Faculty of Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics at the start of the month, although it is believed that she will continue her studies remotely.

The Dutch-Moroccan leader of the Mocro Mafia, Ridouan Taghi, was arrested in 2019 and is currently in a Dutch prison.

But it is widely believed that the criminal mastermind still pulls the strings behind bars.

De Telegraaf claimed that fears of an attempted kidnapping or attack on the princess were triggered when authorities discovered that Taghi had corresponded with one of his cronies who had murdered a Dutch filmmaker in 2004.

The couple sent several letters to each other containing passages from the Koran, which Dutch authorities believe may contain coded messages.

The Mocro Maffia hit the headlines in the Netherlands last July when prominent investigative journalist Peter de Vries was gunned down in broad daylight on the streets of Amsterdam.

De Vries was in regular contact with a man named Nabil B. – a former mafia member who turned on his fellow criminals and began to give information to the authorities.

Then, just months later in September 2021, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was warned that he may also be a target of the Mocro mafia and was placed under police protection.

He was banned from traveling in public by bicycle – his main mode of transport – and was closely watched by armed police.

At 18, Princess Catharina-Amalia is known as the Princess of Orange and is the eldest of the King and Queen’s three daughters, making her heir to the throne.

She has two younger sisters, princesses Alexia and Ariane, aged 17 and 15 respectively.