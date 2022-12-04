Sunday, December 4, 2022
Holland's carnival celebrations after beating USA to reach World Cup quarters
US

Holland’s carnival celebrations after beating USA to reach World Cup quarters

by Jacky
by Jacky
Memphis Depay led the Netherlands' festivities as they returned to the team hotel

Memphis Depay leads the carnival celebrations at the Holland team hotel as stars receive a warm welcome after beating USA… and coach Louis van Gaal joins in by filming the reception and hugging the staff!

By Kate McGreavy For Dailymail.Com

published: 00:24, Dec 4, 2022 | Updated: 00:42, Dec 4, 2022

The stars of the Netherlands were in full celebration as they returned to their team hotel on Saturday night following their 3-1 last-16 World Cup victory over the United States.

The Orange booked a place in the quarterfinals after goals from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries in Qatar.

And Depay led Carnival celebrations as they were welcomed back to their base for the tournament, while USMNT stars were left to be comforted by their loved ones.

Memphis Depay led the Netherlands' festivities as they returned to the team hotel

The Dutch boss Louis van Gaal also participated

The Dutch boss Louis van Gaal also participated

The stars of the Netherlands were in full festive spirit as they returned to their team hotel on Saturday with Memphis Depay (left) leading the dancing and Louis van Gaal (right) appearing on the scene

He filmed the warm reception

He filmed the warm reception

And then hugged staff members

And then hugged staff members

The former Manchester United manager filmed the warm reception and hugged hotel staff

As Shakira’s Waka Waka 2010 official World Cup song blared through the speakers, Depay danced his way across the carpet.

His teammates followed suit as they were greeted by staff waving orange team flags.

Their welcome party also featured masks of the players’ faces, some of which they received as they walked by.

Teammates followed Depay as they were greeted by staff waving orange team flags

Teammates followed Depay as they were greeted by staff waving orange team flags

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk wore a face mask as he walked past the welcome party

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk wore a face mask as he walked past the welcome party

The Netherlands was greeted by staff waving orange team flags and handing over personalized masks

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk had one of his own and fumbled with teammates during the warm reception.

Holland coach Louis van Gaal even got in the act by filming the team’s arrival and then celebrating with the staff.

The beaming boss completely ignored the quality of his video by embracing two staff members with his mobile phone in the air.

Van Gaal was in a very happy mood with the former Manchester United manager kissing Dumfries after the defender sealed victory with their third goal after Haji Wright pulled one back for the USA.

The Netherlands will face Argentina on Friday for a place in the last four after Lionel Messi and Co. Australia 2-1.

