Holland’s carnival celebrations after beating USA to reach World Cup quarters

The stars of the Netherlands were in full celebration as they returned to their team hotel on Saturday night following their 3-1 last-16 World Cup victory over the United States.

The Orange booked a place in the quarterfinals after goals from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries in Qatar.

And Depay led Carnival celebrations as they were welcomed back to their base for the tournament, while USMNT stars were left to be comforted by their loved ones.

The former Manchester United manager filmed the warm reception and hugged hotel staff

As Shakira’s Waka Waka 2010 official World Cup song blared through the speakers, Depay danced his way across the carpet.

His teammates followed suit as they were greeted by staff waving orange team flags.

Their welcome party also featured masks of the players’ faces, some of which they received as they walked by.

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk had one of his own and fumbled with teammates during the warm reception.

Holland coach Louis van Gaal even got in the act by filming the team’s arrival and then celebrating with the staff.

The beaming boss completely ignored the quality of his video by embracing two staff members with his mobile phone in the air.

Van Gaal was in a very happy mood with the former Manchester United manager kissing Dumfries after the defender sealed victory with their third goal after Haji Wright pulled one back for the USA.

The Netherlands will face Argentina on Friday for a place in the last four after Lionel Messi and Co. Australia 2-1.