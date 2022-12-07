Holland star Cody Gakpo insists he is ready to consider a potential transfer after the World Cup

<!–

Holland star Cody Gakpo has admitted he is ready to consider a possible move, although he has denied speaking to Manchester United.

The 23-year-old was a star player at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He scored three goals to help Louis van Gaal’s side reach the quarter-finals, where they will face Argentina on Friday.

The Red Devils and many other clubs were linked with a move to Gakpo in the summer, along with bids from Premier League clubs Leeds United and Southampton, but nothing materialised.

The PSV attacker has had a flying start this season with 13 goals and 17 assists in all competitions, which has again brought the clubs up to speed: nine of those goals come from the Eredivisie.

His World Cup performances are also attracting the attention of many, including United, who are eager to sign a striker after the release of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gakpo also gave a major hint that he would be interested in a move to Old Trafford when he was interviewed ahead of the Netherlands’ quarter-final against Argentina.

“That was a tough period,” Gakpo said NRC. ‘I learned from that. I’m going to do it differently. What comes, that comes.

‘Suppose you want to go from RKC (Waalwijk) to PSV, but that club is not coming. Then you can panic.

“I thought about Manchester United, but when that didn’t happen I couldn’t remember. And I started to doubt. Leeds United did come. Should I go there?

Now I wait for everything. I haven’t heard from Manchester United yet. When they come, I’ll think about it. I also seek God’s help in these decisions.”

Gakpo also shares an agent with United boss Erik ten Hag, who could play in favor of the Premier League, although they are expected to face competition for his signature once the January transfer window opens.

Leeds and Southampton both made bids in the summer that were rejected by PSV, which has paid off for the Dutch side, who can now demand a higher amount.