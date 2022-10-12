Holistic evolution of charge transfer to photocatalyst surface sites mapped for first time

Prof. dr. Fan Fengtao and Dr. Chen Ruotian discuss the experimental setup. Credit: DICP



Photocatalysts can use sunlight to produce hydrogen from water splitting and to produce solar fuels via CO 2 reduction, but the essential mechanism, how photogenerated charges are involved in the photocatalysis processes, has remained elusive since the beginning of photocatalysis research.

Although enormous efforts have been made in photocatalyst preparation and photocatalytic reaction tests over the past half century, the mystery of the exact mechanism behind the process and how to make the process more effective is unknown, as photocatalysts have complex morphological features at the nanoscale and in particularly photogenerated charges in photocatalysis experience a wide lifetime and rate, from femtosecond to seconds and sub-nanometer to micrometer.

Now the mystery is solved. Researchers in China have mapped the spatial and temporal evolution of charge transfers in cuprous oxide photocatalyst particles (a typical photocatalyst consisting of only one copper atom and one oxygen atom), integrating three different techniques to get a holistic view of the complex charge transport mechanisms.

The team published their results on October 12 in Nature.

“Water-splitting reactions with photocatalyst particles are a promising pathway for solar hydrogen. We’ve spent decades focusing on the photogenerated charge dynamics in photocatalysis,” said co-corresponding author Li Can, a professor at the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). “We considered that the photo-induced charge transfer and transport in photocatalysts, and from bulk to surface reaction sites, is the key determining photocatalytic efficiency; however, understanding the mechanisms governing a wide spatio-temporal range of sub-catalysts is challenging. nanometers to micrometers and from femtoseconds to seconds.”

According to Li, it was long thought to be a dream to closely monitor this process in a photocatalyst particle, but the research team eventually achieved this goal.

“Photocatalysis generally begins with harvesting solar energy in the particulate semiconductor material, which converts absorbed solar photons into excited charges (electrons and holes). These excited charges participate in the photocatalytic reactions,” said corresponding author Fan Fengtao, a researcher. professor of DICP. “The photogenerated electrons and holes must be separated from their original state and transferred to a catalyst surface, where they initiate reactions to produce chemical fuels.”

To pass to the surface, the electron or hole is derived from photoexcitation, which causes the separation of their ground states. According to Fan, the efficiency challenge arises because, at such small physical scales, the photocatalysts often do not have the forces necessary to separate the charges. Efficient separation requires a reliable electric field.

“To form an aligned electric field in the photocatalyst particle, we carefully developed the morphology of cuprous oxide particles,” said the first author, Chen Ruotian Ph.D. of DICP.

The work, called facet engineering, involved fine-tuning the ratio of two of the facets to the particles, turning cubes into octahedra, and generating built-in electric fields that can help separate charges.

“Interestingly, we found that the built-in electric fields vary with the facet ratios and become prominent in the configuration as the ratio increases,” Chen said, explaining that the observed potential differences between the facets correlate with the reasons why the charge transfer may vary in size in different directions. “This phenomenon, called anisotropic charge transfer, seems optimized in the truncated octahedral configuration. However, after this facet alignment, only electrons are visible on the surface, indicating that holes are hardly transferred to the surface and can limit efficiency.”

The researchers introduced hydrogen into the photocatalyst particles and formed defects that provide a potential pathway for the transfer of holes to the surface through a selective trapping process, which prevents the hole from recombining with an electron.

“We found that defects were selectively incorporated into the facets of the particles, allowing the hole to be selectively transferred to defective facets,” Fan said. “Photovoltage measurements indicated that the inclusion of selective defects further contributes to efficient charge separation. We also showed that the photogenerated electrons and holes can be selectively extracted into specific facets, but the mechanism underlying this process is probably different for holes than for electrons.”

To better understand the spatiotemporal origin of the efficient charge separation within the nanosecond range, the researchers used time-resolved photoemission electron microscopy – the resulting images confirmed that the photoelectron density varies on different facets and that the electrons move from one facet to the other. the other scales move at ultra-fast time.

“However, ultrafast transport is not expected from the conventional drift-diffusion model, although it has long been considered the dominant charge-separation mechanism in photocatalysis,” Chen said, referring to the idea that a charge could float repeatedly around a particle. scattering when it encounters another component. “We attributed the ultrafast charge transfer to the ballistic transport regime, where the carriers propagate at extremely high velocities, as the carriers travel the length of the particle prior to scattering.”

After the ultrafast charge transfer, the researchers saw a gradual increase in electrons on both facets, likely due to the drift of electrons from bulk to the surface. To directly observe the charge transfer process, the researchers performed a transient photovoltage analysis and found that signals shifted from negative to positive as the time scale progressed from nano to microseconds.

“We saw ultrafast ballistic electron transfer to one type of facet and slow defect-induced hole transfer to the other type of facet, so we can determine that the efficient spatial separation of photogenerated electrons and holes on the facets was due to the spatial-temporal anisotropic charge. transfer mechanism,” Fan said. “We have shown that the quasi-ballistic interface electron transfer and spatially selective capture are the dominant processes enabling efficient charge separation in photocatalysis.”

Taken together, according to Chen, Fan and Li, this study suggests that the dominant photocatalytic mechanisms can be manifested and tuned through rational engineering of anisotropic facets and defects.

“We combined three different methods – time-resolved photoemission microscopy (femto- to nanoseconds), transient surface phototension spectroscopy (nano- to microseconds), and surface phototension microscopy (microseconds to seconds) – like a relay run, for the first time. , to follow the whole mechanism from electron and hole to surface reaction centers in a single photocatalyst particle,” said Li. “The ability to spatio-temporally monitor charge transfer enables advanced experimental techniques for understanding the complex mechanisms in energy conversion devices, paving the way for the rational design of photocatalysts with enhanced performance.”

Can Li, Spatiotemporal imaging of charge transfer in photocatalyst particles, Nature (2022). www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-05183-1 Can Li, Spatiotemporal imaging of charge transfer in photocatalyst particles,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-05183-1

Provided by the Chinese Academy of Sciences

