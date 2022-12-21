Holidaymakers endure terrifying drive along road on top of sheer cliff as waves splash their car

This is when terrified vacationers filmed themselves driving down a hair-raising road on a sheer cliff edge as waves crashed into the side of their cars.

Wendy Farrar, 51, visited a small fishing village near Banff in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, in October with her husband Stephen, 55.

The pair soon realized the ride was ‘not for the faint hearted’, having already navigated a steep descent to the fishing harbour.

Turning down the street to their vacation rental, they discovered the narrow one-lane road was on the edge of a cliff with waves crashing at its base.

In unnerving footage, business owner Stephen drives down the “small” road before saying the waves have “splashed the side of the car.”

The ride only added to the experience, however, and Wendy says the cottage turned out to be the “best place they’ve ever stayed.”

Wendy, from Ossett, West Yorkshire, said: ‘It’s definitely not for the faint hearted. It’s the scariest ride we’ve done.

“It’s a standing joke with us that no matter where we stay, it’s always a little one-lane road or there’s something wrong with the drive itself.

‘It was a very steep driveway to the fishing harbour. As you drive around you drive around a little harbor which is beautiful then we saw the road to go around.

“We thought ‘oh my god, that’s quite a drop’. It was amazing. We said it’s probably the best place we’ve ever stayed.’

The pair soon settled into their cottage abode and even discovered that Ainsley Harriott had previously stayed there while filming a new TV show.

But the next day they chose to park near the docks as Wendy was forced to walk behind their car to make sure it didn’t get too close to the edge or get further scratches.

Wendy said, “My husband was driving and he was like ‘I’m taking it really easy.’ We put the mirrors on the car just in case.

‘When we got to the parking lot at the end he said ‘I think if we go out tomorrow we will park at the docks instead’.

“The next day I said I’d walk behind the car and see how close we were to the edge. It was pretty close. The drop was about eight to ten feet.

“We go to Scotland all the time and there’s always something happening. We drove to Glencoe the year before and there was a storm then.

“They said the storms were about 50 mph and lots of rain. That was scary.

“We drove through very thick fog in the middle of the night on our way to Scotland, but this was probably the scariest drive yet. I think one or two cars were run over [in the past].

“We did come back in the dark a few evenings, but we parked at the harbor those evenings.”

Despite their hair-raising start to the holiday, Wendy claims the views from the grounds were “absolutely stunning” and the couple even got to see the aurora borealis.

Wendy said, “I have pictures from inside the cottage looking out. It was absolutely stunning.

‘The residents of this village were some of the nicest people we’ve met.

“We went at the end of October and have since found out that Ainsley Harriott has stayed there for a program he did.

‘The bizarre thing is that one day we were sitting in the living room. I told my husband I was sure I could hear a truck and the next moment a truck drove by.

“It put in its mirrors and there was a passenger standing to the side looking out. He must do that quite often, but we couldn’t believe that. We thought “how on earth did he manage to do that”.’