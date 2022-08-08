WhatsNew2Day
Holiday photos that will make you never want to go away again

By Jacky

Vacation from Hell! Failed photos taken by tourists will make you never want to leave

  • Everyone wants to take the perfect holiday photos when they leave
  • But they don’t always go according to plan, as seen in the Daily Choices gallery
  • An accident shows a man with his head stuck in a sculpture in New York
  • And another shows a family ambushed by a wave and ruining their photo

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

It’s the time of year when people go hunting for the sun in luxurious locations.

We all tried to get that perfect shot, with the brilliant blue sea and golden sand behind us.

But not everyone’s vacation photos have gone quite according to plan, as seen in this online gallery collected by Daily choices with photos of monuments and beauty spots around the world.

From a man taking a picture with a sculpture of a bull in New York and holding his head to a family that is overtaken by a wave, there is a series of accidents.

Here FEMAIL reveals some of the most chaotic…

bullish! In an online gallery collected by Daily Choices, not all vacation photos go quite according to plan (picture shows a man taking a photo with the Charging Bull sculpture in New York, where his head got stuck)

bullish! In an online gallery collected by Daily Choices, not all vacation photos go quite according to plan (picture shows a man taking a photo with the Charging Bull sculpture in New York, where his head got stuck)

Make a splash! This family tried to take a photo for the memories, but was hit by a huge wave instead

Make a splash! This family tried to take a photo for the memories, but was hit by a huge wave instead

Dice with death! A father and daughter duo posed for a photo on the Indianapolis highway. Memorable...but probably not very safe

Dice with death! A father and daughter duo posed for a photo on the Indianapolis highway. Memorable…but probably not very safe

terrifying! A child got more than they bargained for when they visited a zoo and got to know the animals up close

terrifying! A child got more than they bargained for when they visited a zoo and got to know the animals up close

Not so romantic! This couple's horse caretaker seemed to struggle to stay afloat as they reached out to kiss each other

Not so romantic! This couple's horse caretaker seemed to struggle to stay afloat as they reached out to kiss each other

Perfect timing! Picture the scene, you're getting ready for a photo shoot and... a guy dives right into your image... not ideal

Perfect timing! Picture the scene, you're getting ready for a photo shoot and… a guy dives right into your image… not ideal

Not so dirty! This man shunned the usual pretty vacation photos and decided to take a pic of some trash instead

Not so dirty! This man shunned the usual pretty vacation photos and decided to take a pic of some trash instead

Matching matching! This post showed a family on vacation who decided to completely match their outfits - an interesting choice

Matching matching! This post showed a family on vacation who decided to completely match their outfits – an interesting choice

Very scary! A woman was left terrified by an alligator while on vacation. But are they actually a threat or are they more afraid of her?

Very scary! A woman was left terrified by an alligator while on vacation. But are they actually a threat or are they more afraid of her?

Soil! This American couple, who worked in a camp, posed with a huge pile of mulch while living with the woman's family for the summer

Soil! This American couple, who worked in a camp, posed with a huge pile of mulch while living with the woman's family for the summer

Pisa who? In an effort to get the perfect shot of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, two groups of people simultaneously try on the famous 'hold it up yourself' image. Unfortunately the camera is in the wrong place and both are miles away from the tower

Pisa who? In an effort to get the perfect shot of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, two groups of people simultaneously try on the famous 'hold it up yourself' image. Unfortunately the camera is in the wrong place and both are miles away from the tower

