Holiday photos that will make you never want to go away again

It’s the time of year when people go hunting for the sun in luxurious locations.

We all tried to get that perfect shot, with the brilliant blue sea and golden sand behind us.

But not everyone’s vacation photos have gone quite according to plan, as seen in this online gallery collected by Daily choices with photos of monuments and beauty spots around the world.

From a man taking a picture with a sculpture of a bull in New York and holding his head to a family that is overtaken by a wave, there is a series of accidents.

Here FEMAIL reveals some of the most chaotic…

bullish! In an online gallery collected by Daily Choices, not all vacation photos go quite according to plan (picture shows a man taking a photo with the Charging Bull sculpture in New York, where his head got stuck)

Make a splash! This family tried to take a photo for the memories, but was hit by a huge wave instead

Dice with death! A father and daughter duo posed for a photo on the Indianapolis highway. Memorable…but probably not very safe

terrifying! A child got more than they bargained for when they visited a zoo and got to know the animals up close

Not so romantic! This couple’s horse caretaker seemed to struggle to stay afloat as they reached out to kiss each other

Perfect timing! Picture the scene, you’re getting ready for a photo shoot and… a guy dives right into your image… not ideal

Not so dirty! This man shunned the usual pretty vacation photos and decided to take a pic of some trash instead

Matching matching! This post showed a family on vacation who decided to completely match their outfits – an interesting choice

Very scary! A woman was left terrified by an alligator while on vacation. But are they actually a threat or are they more afraid of her?

Soil! This American couple, who worked in a camp, posed with a huge pile of mulch while living with the woman’s family for the summer