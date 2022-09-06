Holiday like the royals! Queen lets out Sandringham property for short-stay breaks on Airbnb 

The Queen is renting out a home on her private Sandringham estate for short stays on Airbnb.

The property used to be the home of Her Majesty’s Head Gardener on the Norfolk Estate, where the royals spend Christmas. The house features furniture and artwork owned by the royal family.

Prices vary but the ‘charming’ holiday home can be rented in February for £354 per night, for a minimum of three nights.

The listing comes as the monarch also started offering budget bookings – for just £15 a night – in the quaint cottages on her Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

Airbnb describes the Garden House rental as a ‘charming hideaway, owned by HM The Queen, nestled in the heart of her much-loved country retreat, Sandringham Estate and the closest estate to Sandringham House itself’.

It offers ‘charming and relaxing accommodation’ for eight guests, spread over two floors, the listing says.

‘Eclectically furnished from the Royal Collection, all the furniture and paintings were once housed in a royal residence.’

The gardens are a ‘pure delight and a beautiful setting for this idyllic home’ and guests can enjoy plenty of outdoor space. ‘

‘As well as the formal walled garden with its beautifully stocked beds and borders in which the property stands, there is a more informal garden where you can relax and children and dogs can run and play safely,’ the post added.

Airbnb users are stunned by the listing, with one telling The Daily Mail, “I never thought I’d get a spot next to the royals.”

Other courtiers are already joking that the property should be known as ‘Heirbnb’.

The offer comes just a week after the Queen announced holidaymakers could enjoy a discounted getaway to her Balmoral Estate amid the cost of living plaguing the UK.

The cheapest – the Colt Cottages – have prices from £555 and can sleep up to five people. That works out to £79 per night for a family of five or just £15.80 per person, per night.

The estate has already started accepting bookings for next year. Budget rates are based on a week’s stay between January 7th and March 31st.

None of the cottages are available to visitors when Her Majesty is in residence for security reasons.

The Balmoral website states that the ‘Colt Cottages’ are located near the castle, near the estate and stables. Access is via the public road to Balmoral and then via the private road to the estate.

‘There are two houses, which are linked. They can be lived in separately or if necessary they can be used together by one large family.

The holiday homes have a three star rating from the Scottish Tourist Board.

Two cottages were available at the knockdown price of £555, a price based on two out of five tenants sleeping on sofa beds

Each cottage consists of a living room with dining area and a double sofa bed. A living room in one of the Colt Cottages is pictured above

Balmoral’s most expensive cottages are let for up to £1,620 per week. However, costs vary depending on the size of the self-contained cottages and the time of year.

The most expensive is Rhebreck Lodge – with a four-star rating – for six people and that price is during the holiday season.

The website continues: ‘Rhebreck Lodge is in a quiet location in Easter Balmoral and has beautiful views across the valley towards Crathie Church and also over the golf course.

‘Rhebreck Lodge is a detached property, which can comfortably sleep six people and comprises a lounge with log burner, dining room, dining kitchen.

Bookings at Rhebreck Lodge are from Sunday to Sunday and the cottage is available all year round with the exception of the weeks during The Royal Visit.

However, some cottages are let for up to £1,620 per week. The most expensive is Rhebreck Lodge (pictured) – with a four-star rating – for six people and that price is during the holiday season

Rhebreck Lodge is a detached property, which can comfortably sleep six people and comprises a lounge with log burner, dining room and kitchen diner. A bedroom in Rhebreck Lodge is shown above

Fuel for the fire is provided by the estate. There is a TV, DVD player and Freesat in the lounge. WiFi reception is also available. The cozy in the Rhebreck Lodge is pictured above