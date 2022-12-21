Holiday History: A look at the local connections of an iconic Christmas poem that shaped our image of Santa Claus

TROY, NY (NEWS10) — Troy, New York is home to Uncle Sam, an iconic character in American history. The Collar City also helped launch one of history’s best-known Christmas poems, which is celebrating a big birthday this year and next. While the words are familiar, the author is a bit of a mystery.

The Hart Cluett Museum decorated for Christmas.

With beautiful decorations throughout the building Hart Cluett Museum in Troy, it’s the time of year when Christmas traditions are seen… and heard. The famous first line of the classic Christmas poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” “Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a thing bewive, not even a mouse” has been read countless times. Even on NEWS10 in 2009!

Author Pamela McColl has been researching for the past 10 years “Twas the Night” history. “It will be 200 this Christmas Eve,” she notes. “It has been enjoyed by generation after generation.”

Hair newly published book shows how the image of Santa Claus we have come to know, and love began with this poem: “It is benevolent, it is kind, it is cheerful and fun for children and it has no threat of punishment, from birches and staves , as some of the poems before it do.”

This plaque on River Street in Troy commemorates the publication of “Twas the Night Before Christmas”

The poem was first published anonymously in the Troy Sentinel on December 23, 1823. A plaque on River Street near the now-defunct newspaper building points to its place in holiday history. But the writing credit given to Clement C. Moore is not without controversy. As the story goes, he wrote the poem as a Christmas present for his children, and read it to them in 1822, a year before it was published. The family of a Hudson Valley farmer claims it is the work of Henry Livingston Junior.

Pamela McColl first came to Troy in 2014 to take part in a mock trial of the authorship debate: “We’re always looking for more clues as to who wrote it, we’re all literary sleuths in the museum world looking for interesting documents.” That trial ended in a hung jury, but McColl gives the verdict to Moore.

Some words have changed over the years. “They changed it right away!” she exclaimed. “The Troy Sentinel edition was edited by editors who just decided they didn’t like the punctuation, or they didn’t like a word. Even Happy Christmas, Merry Christmas in 1828 changes from Happy Christmas to Merry Christmas.”

The artwork has also changed over the years, and Pamela said readers of her book will be surprised by how many illustrators have been inspired to put their spin on Saint Nick. But even when some words are changed, a sense of goodness remains from that jolly old elf, a connection between generations that has become a holiday tradition with families reading aloud together.

“I was in a kindergarten with two-year-olds,” she recalls, “and I wondered if reading it would spark their interest, because they had all just gotten a bunch of jingle bells from the curator that distracted them. I started to read and I had their attention so I thought wow it really resonates with a 2 year old still which is great I think it’s important to recognize that this is the most famous piece of literature ever written in the English language, it is the most recited, the most collected and the most republished. It is an American poem written in New York.”

While you can argue its place in history, as well as who first gave us these oft-repeated words, there’s no denying the joy shared through the ages by children listening to the poem before snuggling up in their beds. nest. And isn’t that what Christmas is all about? It’s not the presents that are so quickly unwrapped and later put aside, but the moments of family togetherness that turn into memories of love to cherish forever.