Holey Moley USA ‘to be filmed in Brisbane’

The upcoming fifth season of the American mini golf reality show Holey Moley could be filmed in Australia, reports TV tonight.

Producers are said to have set their sights on the purpose-built track in Redlands, Brisbane, which was used for the Aussie version of Holey Moley, which aired on Channel Seven early last year.

The previous four seasons of Holey Moley USA were filmed in California.

If production continues into season five, the Americans will compete on the same lane used by the Aussies, which could result in a significant payday for Seven and Eureka Productions.

Seven did not produce a local version of Holey Moley before 2022, but has not formally canceled the show.

According to TV Tonight, the casting for the new American season is already underway.

Applicants must be over 18 years old, have a valid passport and be ready to travel in February and March 2023.

Based on a format conceived by Australian producer Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions, the show has been a surprise hit in the United States since it debuted on the ABC network in 2019.

The Australian version was less successful and did not return this year; However, Seven has not ruled out a second season.

A senior executive of Seven has said it all depends on whether the production is financially sound.

An important factor in Holey Moley’s return will be whether international productions can run at Brisbane’s mini golf course.

Holey Moley’s Australian season premiere had an impressive 1.01 million subway viewers before plummeting, and the finale drew an audience of 561,000.

This drop in viewership gave the season an average metro audience of 639,000.

Brisbane postman Mark Duncan became Australia’s first Holey Moley Champion and took home the $100,000 cash prize.