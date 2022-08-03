Holding hands with team-mates? Mikel Arteta’s unique methods exposed in All or Nothing

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had the Liverpool song, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, blown over the club’s training grounds in north London, in an effort to prepare his players for a visit to Anfield.

The bizarre preparation is just one of the off-the-wall methods Arteta has used to focus the minds of his young squad before starting the match.

In other unconventional moves, the Gunners’ manager has asked the players to hold hands to feel the energy of their teammates and brought in the club photographer to get the team talking.

EXCLUSIVE CLIP

The atmosphere at Anfield can be intense So Mikel Arteta prepares his players by blowing out You’ll Never Walk Alone during practice 🎶 #AONArsenal pic.twitter.com/CjBQ3Lsn3T — Amazon Prime Video Sports (@primevideosport) August 2, 2022

Mikel Arteta stood out for using a range of unconventional coaching methods in All or Nothing

The new approaches have been revealed in the Amazon Prime, All or Nothing docu-series, which begins streaming Thursday.

The Spaniard is not afraid to try something new and admits that he has “crazy ideas”. But some of them have produced results.

Arsenal traveled to Liverpool on 20 November last year after surviving a disastrous start to the season and after an eight-game unbeaten run.

In the documentary, Arteta is filmed telling his players that the trip to Anfield will be critical to the outcome of their campaign. The Arsenal side was the youngest in the Premier League last season and a number of players had yet to experience the Anfield cauldron.

He shot ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at his players during training for their trip to Liverpool

Arteta has many times, and revealed that he has wrestled there.

“The most important thing about Anfield is that you are in top emotional condition to compete there,” he told the team when they gathered at Colney’s London training base the week before the game.

“You have to know what Anfield is and it is, believe me, very different from any terrain I’ve experienced in the Premier League.”

Arteta clearly has enormous respect for the Liverpool fan base and the impact they have on opponents. Arteta, a former Gunners and Everton player, knows what he’s talking about. He won twice at Anfield with Arsenal, most recently a 2-0 win in 2012, and he remembers having more of the same the following season.

The Spaniard was appointed as Arsenal manager in 2019 and almost earned the top four last season

However, in a typically candid passage in the intriguing documentary, Arteta admits that his visit to the famous old stadium in February 2014 was a disaster.

The coach tells Prime Video cameras that when his team capitulated to a 5-1 defeat, he suffered “pajara,” a Spanish term commonly used in cycling to describe a sudden loss of energy a rider has suffered.

“I had it once at Anfield,” reveals Arteta, who has made 110 Premier League appearances for the north London club.

‘Suddenly all I saw was red shirts flying around. The game is all over me. I can’t respond. People think what is he doing? I can’t take it, emotionally, physically… I can’t take it, everything is going too fast.

“I’ve only had that feeling once in my career and that was at Anfield.”

So Arteta was determined to prepare his team for that opportunity. He set up loudspeakers around Colney’s training ground in London the week before the game in an attempt to recreate the atmosphere.

Arteta admitted Anfield was one of the hardest stadiums to visit in his playing career

“Guys, mentally we’re starting to play the game now,” he bellowed. “Okay, we’re at Anfield.”

And with that, Gerry and the Pacemakers rumbled through the speakers, accompanied by the Kop in full voice.

In a bizarre scene, Arteta marches across the field yelling instructions at players, competing with Gerry and the band, who march on with hope in their hearts as an assistant turns the volume knob.

But Arteta is focused on the challenge.

‘She [the fans] play every ball of the game with the team and you can feel it, he says.

The boss seems satisfied with the session. In the dressing room at Anfield, he returned to the theme and revealed the worst night of his career, the night he suffered ‘pyjara’.

He said: ‘You must know what Anfield is. It’s very different from any ground I’ve been through’

‘When I had that shirt and I was there’ [sitting in the dressing room]. I came here, for a long time we have not won here, but we have won here two years in a row.

“The next year I was ready to come here and I believed we could win. Do you know what happened? We’re starting to lose the game. And they were all over us.

‘And you know what I did myself? I hid and gave up on the field. We lost 5-1. I will never forget what I did here for the rest of my career.

“Don’t leave anything on that damn field because I’m sorry. I let the team down and I let myself down. And I don’t want you to experience that. So get out there and play with fucking courage and be ourselves on that field today. Do me that favour.’

But nothing could prepare Arteta or the players for what lay ahead. Liverpool used a physical play, which upset the young Gunners, with Sadio Mane appearing to elbow Takehiro Tomiyasu in the face in an incident that did not lead to a red card.

Arteta exploded on the sidelines in anger. He and Jurgen Klopp got into a furious argument, screaming and gesturing, and they were only separated by the fourth official.

Bukayo Saka continued to develop his game and emerged as Arsenal’s star talent last season

The scene set the crowd on fire and Arsenal, after a stable half, succumbed and conceded the first goal to Mane six minutes before half-time.

“Believe until the last minute,” the coach begged his players during halftime.

Arsenal didn’t hide but they were split apart and fell to a four-nil defeat, with Nuno Tavares making two errors leading to Liverpool goals.

Although the Liverpool experiment failed, an even more curious method employed at Leicester City on October 30 was followed by a 2-0 win.

“We’re going to do something, guys,” Arteta told his skeptical players, who had gathered in a wide circle in the spacious locker room of King Power Stadium. “We’re going to get all the energy in this room together.

“If I tell you I want you to start with this,” he said, quickly rubbing his palms together. “I want you to close your eyes and I’m going to tell you what’s going to happen in the game.

And then you’re going to grab each other’s hands and we’re going to create energy in a bubble and play f****** there [pointing towards the pitch]. Close your eyes.’

Alexandre Lacazette (left) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) have now left the Emirates

The players began rubbing their hands vigorously, with their eyes closed, as Arteta yelled at them about how “aggressive they would be in any high-pressure situation,” how they would win back the ball and play forward.

Arteta reminded them of their responsibilities and ordered, “Grab each other’s hands now.”

To their credit, the players went along with it without any apparent sign of disagreement, or even peeking, and not even chuckling when their manager roared: ‘Feel it in your body, who we are. WHO WE ARE!’

Arsenal were sensational, sweeping Leicester aside in a convincing 2-0 win by scoring twice in the first 20 minutes.

Though it will be a relief to viewers that the players were waiting for their manager when he returned to the locker room after the game.

“I wanted to say something, Mikel,” a wag said earnestly. “Everyone, close your eyes…”

And to loud cheers, the players began to rub their hands, while Arteta roared with laughter. Whatever works….