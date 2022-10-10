Holden's Bathurst champion bails on Today Show interview with Karl Stefanovic to VOMIT

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A biased Bathurst 1000 winner Shane van Gisbergen has quickly saved a live interview to throw up, leaving Today Show host Karl Stefanovic and Holden champion Garth Tander in stitches.

The New Zealand V8 Supercars driver gave an interview a day after he created history with co-driver Tander as they braved wild weather conditions and six safety car periods to claim victory.

It was a victory that van Gisbergen clearly relished as it marked the last year Holden competed in V8 Supercars. Next season, General Motors will replace the Commodore with the Chevrolet Camaro.

The Bathurst champion partied late into the night before fronting the interview with Stefanovic this morning.

‘A chaotic day at the track where Holden bowed out like a champion. Come live now, Kings of the Mountain, Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander,’ Stefanovic said.

‘They made it! I never thought you guys would make it this morning, but here you are. How are you feeling?’

“Well we were fast yesterday, but not so fast this morning,” Tander replied.

Van Gisbergen then raises his hand, mumbles “I was here”, gives the thumbs up and then walks away from the camera.

Channel Nine later reported that van Gisbergen had quickly walked off screen to throw up.

“Ok, I think he’s done,” Stefanovic says, before referencing his own infamous moment when he turned up to host Today, clearly hung over from the previous night’s Logies.

‘At least he showed up, I understand how you feel after a big night.’

Van Gisbergen appreciates the interview to get a sneak peek, while Tander and Stefanovic laugh

‘Not for the first time you have been left to carry the whole ship. How are you big guy?’ Stefanovic asked Tander.

“Yeah nice thank you, of course a great day, all a bit surreal, really crazy, crazy weather up here,” Tander replied.

‘It’s a really, really special one to win as it was Holden Commodore’s last ever start at Mount Panorama.

“Our sport has been built on the Ford versus Holden battle since the 60s, so it was a bit surreal to end up like that for Holden.”

Van Gisbergen and the Tander driver celebrate winning the Bathurst 1000 in Holden’s last year

Tander and van Gisbergen were also asked to front for an interview with Mark Beretta on Sunrise before the Today Show appearance.

While the Kiwi managed to stay on his feet for the interview, he was a man of few words.

‘You were under enormous pressure in the final stages there with Chaz Mostert and Cam Waters, how intense was it?’ asked Beretta van Gisbergen.

“Yeah, pretty cool,” van Gisbergen replied as Beretta and Tander burst out laughing.

“Don’t go into too much detail,” Beretta laughed.

“I can update you Berett, that’s all he’s said this morning,” Tander added.