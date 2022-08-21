Holden Monaro stolen from Kingston SE, SA: Man offers $40,000 reward for return of vintage car

<!–

A shattered car enthusiast has offered a huge reward for the return of his beloved vintage Holden Monaro, stolen by brutal thieves while on vacation.

Nick Downward intended to fully restore his pride and joy that he had passed on from his late grandfather who died twenty years ago, and also hoped to give the hot rod to his own son when he got older.

He kept the base model HT in a shed on a remote property near Kingston SE in southeastern South Australia.

He never got the chance to restore the precious family heirloom, which was stolen while on holiday in Far North Queensland last month.

Rare Formula 1 memorabilia stored in the boot were also stolen, including ‘Blue Thunder’ Fosters Brewery posters of Lamborghinis and F1s and a life-size cardboard cutout of former Australian racing driver Alan Jones.

This vintage Holden Monaro was about to undergo a full restoration before being stolen

Nick Downward has offered a $40,000 reward for returning the car, no questions asked

The money Mr. Downward had saved for the restoration of the car is now being offered as a reward for returning the car, no questions asked.

A month later, there’s still no word on the car’s whereabouts, despite a public appeal from the police and multiple pleas from the heartbroken owner, who recently doubled the reward to $40,000.

‘This vehicle is a family car originally owned by my late grandfather and awaiting a full restoration which unfortunately was about to happen,’ wrote Mr Downward.

$40,000 cash reward for someone who can give me the information leading to the return of my Monaro, no questions asked, maybe someone saw it or knows? $40,000 in reasons to do the right thing!’

The maroon HT Holden Monaro was stolen from West Range Road in Blackford, near Kingston SE sometime between July 8 and July 11.

The vehicle was presumably towed away on a car trailer and may still have RBG436 number plates.

The HT Monaro was passed down to Nick Downward from his late grandfather

Rare F1 memorabilia stored in the trunk were also stolen in the blatant theft

A hollowed-out Mr. Downward suspects he might know the thieves as the… blatant theft happened after he posted on Facebook about his upcoming vacation and plans to restore the car.

“Pa’s Monaro is about to undergo a very long and expensive restoration, but all major projects deserve time and the right attention, it will look just as good as the day it rolled off the Elizabeth line 50+ years ago” , he posted on Facebook in June.

He loses hope that he will ever see the beloved car again.

“I’m pretty sure it’s someone I know, or at least someone on my Facebook friends list, because it’s just too much of a coincidence,” he told the Adelaide Advertiser.

“It really could be anywhere now and my gut says it’s been gutted, sandblasted and reborn.”

“I like to think I’m a pretty good person, so I hope they really needed it and it wasn’t just greed.”

The Holden Monaro models were manufactured by General Motors Holden in Australia from 1968 to 1975.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle or has any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers.

