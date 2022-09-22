Holden driver clocked speeding 158k/h in 80km zone: Melbourne on Princes Highway, Brooklyn: Baby

<!–

A driver has given police an unusual excuse as to why he was reportedly caught twice the limit with an uninhibited child in the passenger seat.

Police officers were patrolling Princes Highway in Brooklyn, west of Melbourne, on Wednesday morning when they reportedly discovered a Holden traveling 158 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

Police detained the driver and were shocked when she allegedly had a “young uninhibited child’ also in the car.

The driver is said to have told police that he was speeding because he had stomach problems and had to go to the toilet.

A man was clocked while driving 78 km/h faster than the speed limit on Melbourne’s Princes Highway

A Truganina man, 40, was charged with dangerously speeding, exceeding the speed limit and having an unbraked child in the car.

He will appear in court at a later date and must also surrender his car after police allowed him to continue his desperate search for a toilet.

Police have since shared a photo of the speed radar reading of the incident.

Luckily for the driver, Victoria doesn’t enforce double fines on public holidays.

Victoria kicked off her four-day weekend with Queen Elizabeth II’s National Day of Mourning and the AFL Grand Final on Friday.

Additional police will be on the road as part of Operation Scoreboard.

Victoria’s traffic police officers will be on the lookout for more speeding motorists over the four-day long weekend (stock image)

Motorists are reminded that double fines are now in effect until 11:59pm Sunday in NSW and ACT.

They will remain in place until 11:59pm Monday in Western Australia due to Queen’s Day national holiday.

Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and Northern Territory have no double negatives.

In Queensland, double penalties apply throughout the year for a second offense within 12 months.