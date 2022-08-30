Holby City star Rosie Marcel uses her medical skills picked up on the show to help bleeding stranger

Holby City star Rosie Marcel has revealed she stopped by to help a bleeding stranger by the side of the road in desperate need of help.

The actress, 45, who played surgeon Jac Naylor in the BBC soap, and also starred in Casualty, said she used her medical experience after 16 years on the show to help the poor man.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the ordeal with fans after discovering the man was “bleeding very profusely from several major wounds” as she headed out for the day with her daughter.

She explained in the post that she was nervous about sharing the story on social media for fear she would be scolded by people who said she was “not a real doctor.”

She posted a photo of a man under a blanket on the side of the road and captioned it: “We drove by yesterday on our way to my in-laws’ house and saw this man covered in blood,” Rosie recalled.

“No one stopped. So I did,” she added, before clarifying that she “couldn’t go into detail” about the incident under investigation by police.

“He was bleeding profusely from several large wounds on his face, head and arms,” ​​Rosie wrote below the man’s snaps.

“I pulled over from another car to call the police and ambulance as I took my first aid kit out of the trunk and started applying pressure.

“My amazing daughter was in the car and FaceTimed with her dad because she was a little scared so I could help him. She even gave up her blanket to keep him warm.’

Reflecting on what she learned from her performance in Holby City, she added: “I’ve been thinking about posting this because of course there will be plenty of people who will no doubt say ‘You’re not a real doctor’ – I know that I am not.

‘But I think I have more medical knowledge than the average person? At 16 years old you learn a few things.’

Fans praised her in the comments with one of the words: ‘Medical knowledge or not, what you did was incredible. You are an earth angel.’

Another commented: ‘I applaud you Rosie, I often joke that most of my knowledge comes from watching Holby City.’

“You are an angel,” a third added, while a fourth said, “You are the BEST and well done your little daughter.”

It comes after Rosie revealed in May that she needed to be rushed to the hospital emergency room to undergo surgery.

On her Instagram, she shared a series of photos from her hospital bed, including one of her lying there connected by wires.

Rosie also took the time to praise the NHS for their amazing care of her, but did not reveal the cause of her hospital stay.

She captioned the photo: ‘Recently went to the old emergency room.

‘Stoke Mandeville is my new local hospital and they were brilliant. Ambulance staff were also great.

Surgery the next day and home shortly after. Very very thankful to the nhs for looking after me and treating me promptly. #fentanyl #morphine all the best!!! #nhs’.

Her followers rushed to the comments to give her their well wishes and point out the obvious irony of the star ending up in the hospital.

One joked, “Do you understand some of the terminology now after being the best cardiothoracic surgeon in the world before?”

Another added: ‘I hope you get well soon. I bet you get funny reactions when they see “Jac Naylor” rocking out’.

Holby City fans were devastated in March when its spin-off Casualty came to a dramatic end in its final episode after 23 years with the BBC.

The medical drama finale centered on Rosie’s character Jac, after she awoke from a life-or-death surgery led by Elliot Hope (Paul Bradley) and the team to remove her brain tumor.

Jac asked Adrian “Fletch” Fletcher (Alex Walkinshaw) to write her a do not resuscitate order, despite Elliot telling the team he wanted to do another surgery.

Fletch said, “I hate the thought of you giving up,” Jac replied, “Let me tell you about giving up. Let this thing take control. Wipe my mind. Leaving me delirious and doubly incontinent – that’s giving up.

“I’ve never been so clear about anything in my life. Please do this one thing for me.’

Shortly after, Jac suffered a stroke and was left brain dead, forcing Fletch to tell Elliot, Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett), and Max McGerry (Jo Martin) about the Advance Decision to Refuse Treatment (ADRT).

Fletch explained, “She said if something like this happened, I think she knew something was going to happen and she had made a decision.”

Elliot said, “It’s Jac’s decision. We may not like it, but we have to respect it.’

It was then revealed that Jac had donated her organs to patients who needed them, including a medical student, a full-time mother of four, and Lexy Morrell, who received her heart.

In the closing moments, Jac’s voice could be heard in the background saying, “It took me a long time to find a place where I belonged, somewhere to call home.

“It wasn’t with my mom or the caretakers she dumped me with when she walked out of my life, it certainly wasn’t with a man, it was when I first walked into a theater. I knew then that one day I had found my place in the world, somewhere where I belonged.

‘This is what the NHS means to us, not a badge on a minister’s lapel, not a number on the side of a bus, it’s a nurse who misses her break to sit with a lonely patient, a surgeon who uses a 15- hours, the sound of sirens coming to the rescue, Thursday night applause from the rooftops, we all do our best in impossible circumstances. It’s something to believe in, it’s home.’