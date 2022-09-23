Holby City star Camilla Arfwedson gives birth!

Holby City star Camilla Arfwedson has given birth to her first child.

The 40-year-old actress shared the happy news on Instagram on Friday that she and her husband Jack Hawkins have welcomed a boy named Auro.

The soap star – who Dr. Zosia March starred in the medical drama – captioning a photo of her bundle of joy: ‘3 Weeks Baby Auro!’

It wasn’t until last month that the star revealed she was pregnant when she showed her belly while on her way to her baby shower.

She revealed she only had two weeks to go until her child was born, and she shared how she wanted to keep most of her pregnancy private.

She looked radiant in a flowy blue dress that she paired with comfy trainers and a leopard print headband as an accessory.

She wrote in the caption, “I always thought pregnancy was an incredibly private journey.

“I’ve resisted sharing mine on social media, but with two weeks to go until we meet our little boy, I figured why not.

Plus some incredibly thoughtful friends decided to give me a ‘low key’ surprise baby shower that wasn’t low key at all (looking at you @jahjahwalsh @oliwalsh @jasonstraker @jimmyslocum @charlotteelliswatson)

‘Just cheerful, emotional and totally amazing in every way. So here’s to celebrate life and all the good things!’

In 2019 Camilla quietly married Jack The Midwife’s Jack, who had been an item for three years.

The pair kept their union quiet – seemingly tied the knot in October of that year in an under-the-radar ceremony.

The pair met in 2016 when Jack, now 36, was “treated” by Camilla, who plays Dr Zosia March.

She left the show – with Dr. March who disappeared to the US – but then returned – with a new off-screen husband.

Casually talking that she and Jack tied the knot, Camilla said The sun: ‘It’s nice to be back for a few months. I love it on Holby.

“I wanted to try something different. And we are married too. It was a quiet ceremony in London, but it was truly beautiful. It was amazing.’

Jack plays dentist Christopher Dockerill in Call The Midwife and dates Trixie [Helen George] on the series.

Camilla’s Holby character has made a comeback, pregnant – after she was last seen leaving her husband in the UK.

‘Viewers won’t know who the father is, but a handsome American doctor also shows up. Everyone thinks it’s his kid,” the actor teased.

The return of Dr. March came after her stay on the show thus far has tackled the character’s struggles with bipolar disorder.

On the show, she became an excessive drinker and took drugs — and the storyline explored the stigma associated with the disease and lithium treatment. This, in turn, has been praised by charities and mental health organizations.

The actress announced last September that she would be reprising the role, but it is said that it will only be as a guest star for a limited time.

Executive producer Simon Harper said the character returned due to “popular demand.”