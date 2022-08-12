Hogwarts Legacy, Harry Potter’s Prequel Game, Has Been Delayed Again

Hogwarts Legacythe Harry Potter prequel game, has been delayed a second time according to to a tweet from the game’s official Twitter account.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be announced shortly. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best gaming experience possible. pic.twitter.com/zh0EsOvDb7 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 12, 2022

This delay pushes the game from its 2022 launch date to February 10, 2023. In January of last year, developer Portkey Games stated that the delay was to ensure the game “gets the time it needs”. Today’s statement reflects that sentiment, as the developers again say the game needs more time.

Anyway, in other news, and for no reason at all, I hear two-point campus is actually pretty good. There is also the recent Sims 4 extension High School Years (which was accompanied by a fairly robust and inclusive sexuality update.) Oh! There is also The Sims 4: Realm of Magic expansion pack, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses if you want a little extra action and fantasy (turning into a dragon!) in your school video game. While we’re at it, I’ll throw in Persona 5 Royal because it’s fantastic and definitely counts as a school sim.

No, there’s no reason to include some games that itch the “video game set in a school” if you’re putting money in the pockets of an anti-transmisogynist who occasionally catches up like an author determined to make the past Filling up 20 years of goodwill that her books have earned leaves a bad taste in your mouth.

No, no reason at all.