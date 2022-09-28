Hogan’s run finally draws to close

The first reaction of most Australian cricket fans to the news that Michael Hogan is retiring this week is probably ‘I didn’t know he was still playing’, but half a world later a very good career is finally coming to an end.

Hogan last played in Australia in 2016, seven years after making an unlikely debut for Western Australia at the age of 28.

He is now 41 and has played for Welsh club Glamorgan in English domestic cricket since 2013. In that time he is embedded in the province, gaining cult status and taking hundreds of wickets.

On Tuesday, he took his 653rd for the province. The victim was Sussex opener Ali Orr, who was pinned up front as Hogan tried to sign off by bowling Glamorgan for a promotional stamp win.

That Orr was lbw was ironically appropriate, as Hogan had completed an extraordinary career record in Glamorgan’s first innings of 9 for 533 declared.

He didn’t make it to batting number 11, meaning he kept his record of never being fired in 380 games before. This, as Nick Friend of the cricketer magazine listed in a profile this week, is a world record.

Not hitting, however, meant he was an innings short for a century of no-out – this is assuming Hogan doesn’t hit again.

With Sussex 445 behind with nine wickets left in a rain-stricken game with two days remaining which seems likely unless rain or victory for promotion rivals Middlesex turns it into a dead rubber, Glamorgan bat again, and Hogan jokingly for one last time PhD Hooray.

Hogan came to Wales on a British passport, forfeiting his chance to play for Australia. It may have happened, he was good enough for Justin Langer to use him as a… foreign player for Western Australia in 2013-14 and took 36 wickets at 25.86.

But he has been very happy in Wales. His Australian-born children speak with a Welsh accent – and can speak the Welsh language.

He took the winning wicket when Glamorgan won the domestic one-day cup in 2021 and when he was called up at the age of 40 for a stint with Southern Brave in the Hundred was an unexpected bonus.