Hogan’s run finally draws to close
Hogan last played in Australia in 2016, seven years after making an unlikely debut for Western Australia at the age of 28.
He is now 41 and has played for Welsh club Glamorgan in English domestic cricket since 2013. In that time he is embedded in the province, gaining cult status and taking hundreds of wickets.
That Orr was lbw was ironically appropriate, as Hogan had completed an extraordinary career record in Glamorgan’s first innings of 9 for 533 declared.
He didn’t make it to batting number 11, meaning he kept his record of never being fired in 380 games before. This, as Nick Friend of the cricketer magazine listed in a profile this week, is a world record.
Not hitting, however, meant he was an innings short for a century of no-out – this is assuming Hogan doesn’t hit again.
With Sussex 445 behind with nine wickets left in a rain-stricken game with two days remaining which seems likely unless rain or victory for promotion rivals Middlesex turns it into a dead rubber, Glamorgan bat again, and Hogan jokingly for one last time PhD Hooray.
But he has been very happy in Wales. His Australian-born children speak with a Welsh accent – and can speak the Welsh language.
Hogan started taking cricket seriously after his brother was killed in a car accident. He decided it was time to stop “wasting your talent.” He has had 930 career layoffs, which is an impressive body of work. He has not wasted his talent.