Hogan suggests Trump’s candidate winning Maryland’s GOP primary could push him to run for president

Governor Larry Hogan suggested that after Donald Trump’s candidate won Maryland’s GOP governor election this month, his potential ambitions for a White House run are being encouraged.

‘Do this [loss] make you more or less likely to become president in 2024?’ Jonathon Karl of ABC News asked Hogan in an interview on the This Week program.

“It makes me more determined than ever to continue the fight to win the Republican Party and bring us back to a bigger tent, more Reaganesque,” Hogan said.

He added: “We’ve done our job for us, but I’m certainly not giving up.”

Hogan supported Kelly Schulz in the GOP primaries last Tuesday but lost to Dan Cox, who was backed by former President Donald Trump. He admitted that Cox’s win was a loss not only for Schulz, but also for him and his legacy.

Maryland’s governor has argued that it is highly unlikely that Cox will win the November general election.

“So it was a win for the Democrats,” he said. “It’s a big loss to the Republican Party and we have no chance of saving that governor’s seat.”

“We actually had a chance if they hadn’t come together and did,” he said of his party’s failure to elect Schulz.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan suggested that the Trump-backed candidate who wins the primaries and will decide who replaces him has furthered his White House ambitions

Hogan said winning Dan Cox is bad for Republicans because he doesn’t think he will win the Maryland general election in November. Pictured: Cox holds up his hands in victory after winning the GOP gubernatorial primary against Hogan-backed Kelly Schulz

.@jonkarl: “Does this make you more or less likely to run for president in 2024?” Gov. Larry Hogan: “It makes me more determined than ever to continue the fight to win the Republican Party and bring us back to a bigger tent, more Reagan-like party.” https://t.co/YQrkkCdIub pic.twitter.com/FIqya4cnlo — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 24, 2022

Hogan served two consecutive terms in Maryland, which is the limit for governors in the state.

It is becoming increasingly rare for Republicans to serve in the blue state of Maryland, let alone for two terms.

Hogan has been praised by Democrats, including President Joe Biden, for his bipartisan approach and willingness to work cross-party.

The high-profile Maryland race garnered the attention and attention of some big names, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who supported former Labor Secretary and ex-DNC chairman Tom Perez, and television personality Oprah Winfrey, who supported Democrat Wes Moore. .

Moore won the Democratic nomination and will face Cox.

Hogan said Republican governors in the US are concerned that Trump could announce his candidacy for president before the 2022 midterms in November.

The highly contentious governor’s race has caught the attention of some pretty big names, including television personality Oprah Winfrey (left), who supported Democratic candidate Wes Moore (right), the former CEO of anti-poverty organization the Robin Hood Foundation. Moore won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday

“I think most people are very concerned about the damage it will do to the party if he announces it now,” Hogan said last week of discussions in the Republican Governors Association.

“And you know, it can help in very red states or very red districts,” he added. “But in competitive places and purple battlefields, it’s going to cost us seats if he did that.”

Reports indicate Trump is considering announcing his run for the White House as early as September, after seeing a preview of another bid almost immediately after his campaign rallies resumed.