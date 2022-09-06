Hofit Golan stands out from the crowd in a glamorous yellow gown as she attends Venice Film Festival

<!–

Hofit Golan stood out from the crowd as she posed a storm in a striking dress during the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

The Israeli socialite, 37, looked out of this world in the strapless bright yellow dress with silver diamond details.

She wore the glamorous dress, which was draped on the floor, with a pair of dramatic dazzling earrings and a matching necklace.

The beauty took her incredible princess number to the next level by holding a small silver handbag.

She brought her blond locks into a chic updo and left strands to frame her face in loose waves.

Hofit opted for a full face full of glamorous makeup, with fluttering eyelashes and a shimmery bright pink lipstick to complete her look.

Later in the evening, the beauty turned into a backless figure hugging a bright red number.

She couldn’t help but smile as she added a dazzling belt around her waist and a pair of sky-high black heels.

Attracting the biggest stars, the film festival is held annually on the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon, with film screenings in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, starring her boyfriend Harry Styles, will also debut at its premiere — though it’s not part of the competition.

While for the first time in the history of the festival, a Netflix film – White Noise by Noah Baumbach – opens the proceedings.

Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver and Don Cheadle star in the comedy-horror and the film will also be part of the competition category.

Luca Guadagnino’s coming of age horror novel Bones and All, starring Timothee Chalamet, will also battle it out in the competition segment, alongside Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter starring Tilda Swinton

