Hofit Golan puts on a VERY busty display in bright pink gown with daringly high slit

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Hofit Golan stood out from the crowd as she arrived at the premiere of L’immensità at the Venice Film Festival.

The Israeli socialite, 37, looked out of this world in a striking bright pink dress that bragged about a ruffled shoulder and diamond-encrusted cut-out bust.

She showed plenty of leg with a hip-length slit and lace underlay, and ramped up her already impressive height with a pair of silver and pink high heels.

Eye-catching: Hofit Golan stood out from the crowd as she arrived at the premiere of L’immensità at the Venice Film Festival

Hofit completed her ensemble with dramatic earrings and clutched at a see-through handbag.

She opted for a full face full of glamorous makeup, with fluttering lashes and a smooth pink lipstick to complete her look.

Attracting the biggest stars, the film festival is held annually on the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon, with film screenings in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

Unbelievable: The Israeli socialite, 37, looked out of this world in a striking bright pink dress with a ruffled shoulder and diamond-encrusted cut-out bust

Leggy view: She showed off lots of legs with a hip-length slit and lace underlayer, and ramped up her already impressive height with a pair of silver and pink high heels

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, starring her boyfriend Harry Styles, will also debut at its premiere — though it’s not part of the competition.

Looks good: Hofit completed her ensemble with dramatic earrings and clutched at a see-through handbag

While for the first time in the history of the festival, a Netflix film – White Noise by Noah Baumbach – opens the proceedings.

Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver and Don Cheadle star in the comedy-horror and the film will also be part of the competition category.

Luca Guadagnino’s coming of age horror novel Bones and All, starring Timothee Chalamet, will also battle it out in the competition segment, alongside Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter with Tilda Swinton.