Hoda Kotb’s daughters Haley and Hope draw a crowd with their neighborhood lemonade stand

Hoda Kotb and her daughters enjoyed their “last days of summer” at their Long Island beach house by hosting a lemonade stand for their neighbors.

Today’s co-anchor, 58, took Instagram on Sunday to share photos of her girls Haley, five, and Hope, three, standing behind a table covered with a bowl of ice cream and a pitcher of lemonade.

Kotb, whose back was turned away from the camera, was casually dressed in a polo shirt, shorts and sneakers as she helped her daughters manage the booth — drawing a crowd.

A sweet photo showed Hope using an ice cream scoop to put ice cream in a plastic cup that her big sister was holding

Nearly 10 people lined up as they waited to buy a glass of lemonade from the morning show star and her kids.

Another sweet photo showed Hope using an ice cream scoop to put ice cream in a plastic cup her big sister was holding. The young entrepreneurs kept their earnings in a transparent plastic container that was placed on the table.

Kotb also posted videos of Haley and Hope competing in a series of beach races while cheering them on.

‘Lemonade stands.. hunting the last days of summer.. nice way to say goodbye. See you next year,” she captioned the post.

On Monday, Kotb shared her favorite photo of Summer while chatting with her co-host Jenna Bush Hager during the fourth hour of the Today show.

In the underwater photo, she and her daughters are wearing swimsuits and goggles while flashing the peace sign.

“It was so much fun. All we did was grab the iPhone and submerge it — because yes, you can. Yes, you can,” she told the audience. “I think your iPhone should be a new one, but if you do it and you press the button… you can take such a clear picture on your iPhone.”

Kotb shares her adopted daughters with her former fiancé Joel Schiffman, and earlier this month shared how they are co-parenting in a “healthy” way after their breakup.

On Monday, Kotb shared her favorite photo of the summer on the Today show, explaining that she took the underwater shot with her iPhone.

After more than six months of co-parenting, she said they “don’t have it,” explaining that they take their daughters alternately on Saturdays and Sundays.

They had been together for eight years and got engaged for two when she announced their split on the Today show in late January. After more than six months of co-parenting, the journalist said they “didn’t do it.”

‘He has a Saturday and I have a Sunday. We switch weekly. He takes the girls and does some fun stuff, and I take some rest. It’s a healthy mix and the kids love it. He’s a great dad,” she said People magazine.

Kotb praised their open line of communication and the help of their two nannies for navigating their busy schedules while raising their daughters together.

“Does that work for you?” “Should I change that?” We’re very open about arranging things to meet everyone’s needs,” she explained, adding: “He’s a great dad, but I also know I’m on the right track.”