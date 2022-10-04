Hoda Kotb 'wants to be set up' by Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager

Hoda Kotb has revealed that she wants Jenna Bush Hager to set her up on a date eight months after her breakup with her former fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

Today’s co-anchor, 58, discussed the challenges of modern dating on Monday’s show when she pointed out that her co-host is “very good at setting people up.”

The nudge was all it took Bush Hager, 40, to confess that she would like to play matchmaker with Kotb — and to her surprise, she was open to the idea.

“I want to be set up,” Kotb said.

‘What?’ Bush Hager asked, shocked.

“I have chills!” the former first daughter responded. “That’s a challenge I’m going for.”

Kotb noted that she wouldn’t let just anyone set up a date with her, but she feels comfortable with Bush Hager in control.

‘You know why? It’s because you know me and I trust you,” she said. “If you didn’t know me, even if we anchored and pretended, I wouldn’t say yes, but you do know me.”

‘I have a lot to do. I have to go,” Bush Hager joked.

Kotb and her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, had been together for eight years and engaged for two years when she announced their divorce on the Today show in late January.

Kotb agreed to let her boyfriend arrange her on a date after their conversation about the differences between meeting someone through an app or going on a blind date.

The mother of two explained that she would probably be more open to someone she met through a friend than to a stranger she could easily reach.

“I understand the philosophy behind it, because if you’re on a date through an app, if you’re on a date for ten minutes, you don’t like it. You can just end it in your head. The lights go out,’ she said.

“If you’re with someone, same vibe, but your boyfriend framed you, you might say, “Maybe there’s a reason she thought this guy would be good. Just let me be curious. Let me ask more questions.” Don’t let me be quickly turned off and say, ‘Well, that’s that.'””

Bush Hager, who has been married to her husband, Henry Hager for 14 years, added that she believes it is important to be open-minded in both situations.

“I think openness is key, no matter how you meet. If you’re open and you meet through an app, great. If you’re open, and you meet through friends, fine,” she said. “If you think, ‘Ugh, I’ve done so many, and on paper this doesn’t feel right’, it’s not going to happen.

“Also, don’t exploit someone because they remind you of your ex or anyone else,” Kotb added. ‘Because that’s something else. Sometimes you look at someone and you think, “Ugh, [you did this] just like he did.”‘

Kotb and Schiffman had been together for eight years and were engaged for two years when she announced their divorce on the Today show in late January. They are now co-parenting their adopted daughters, Haley, five, and Hope, three.

“He’s a great dad, but I also know I’m on the right track,” she said People from their breakup last month.

And it looks like Kotb is putting her love life in the right hands as her co-host has a history of shooting for the stars when it comes to matchmaking.

Kotb recently took her daughters to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware to meet her mother, Sameha, and her sister, Hala, marking her first solo trip as a single mother.

In 2019, Bush Hager recalled her failed attempt to match her twin sister, Barbara Bush, to Prince Harry just two months before meeting Meghan Markle on a blind date.

She interviewed the ever-eligible bachelor at his Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, in May 2016, when she inquired about his love life.

“Are you laughing that people are already asking you about children? I mean, it’s kind of like jumping a few steps forward,’ she said, prompting the royal family to admit he didn’t even have a girlfriend at the time.

Bush Hager saw an opportunity to get her moving and not so subtly suggested he go out with Barbara, saying, “I have a single sister and she feels the same. Listen, she’s available!’

“Maybe we can talk off air,” Prince Harry replied.

“Okay, I’ll give you her number,” the Today star told him, adding, “She’s going to kill me.”

Bush Hager believes her attempt to get them together might have been more successful if her sunglasses hadn’t stopped her from making better eye contact with him during their interview.

Just a few months later, Prince Harry went on a blind date with Meghan in London in 2016. They are now parents to a son, Archie, three, and a daughter, Lilibet, one, after they tied the knot in May 2018.

And Barbara didn’t stay single for too long either.

She found her own Prince Charming, screenwriter Craig Coyne, whom she married in October 2018 – five months after the royal wedding. They welcomed their one-year-old daughter, Cora Georgia, in September 2021.