Hoda Kotb reveals that Kathie Lee Gifford dropped ‘grenade’ on live TV by announcing Hoda’s divorce

Hoda Kotb revealed this week that Kathie Lee Gifford, her former Today Show co-host, once shared some of her most private information on live television without her consent.

The 58-year-old journalist stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday when she admitted that Kathie Lee, 69, told the public she was getting a divorce during an awkwardly timed Valentine’s Day episode.

Hoda told host Andy Cohen the information “wasn’t for the outside world,” though Kathie, who recently sparred with Kelly Ripa over her memoir, didn’t seem to get the memo.

She shared the humorous anecdote as she sat down with her current co-host Jenna Bush Hager after fans asked via video chat if any of her co-hosts had ever shared private information without her permission.

Hoda told Andy that she spilled the beans about her divorce to Kathie Lee while they were both getting ready in the makeup room of the Today Show.

The TV presenter divorced her husband Burzis Kanga in 2008.

“Kath did it, she threw a huge grenade once,” she said. “I told her I was married once before and I met my husband on Valentine’s Day and I got the divorce papers on Valentine’s Day and it was Valentine’s Day.”

Once Hoda and Kathie Lee arrived on set, which was decorated with flowers to celebrate Valentine’s Day, her co-host dropped her bombshell.

“We’re going to the set. It’s all decorated with flowers and hearts and everything and I say, “Good morning! Happy Valentine’s Day!” And she looks at me and says, “Not for you!” she said.

“I go, ‘What are you doing?’ But I remember the grenade fell right on the table. I didn’t know what to do,’ she continued. “I was so new, I didn’t know what to say. I say, “That was a make-up room talk. That wasn’t for here, because we’re happy here.”

Her story seemed to suggest she was referring to her divorce in 2008, which would have been during her sophomore year hosting Today’s late hour and Kathie Lee’s first year joining her.

After her divorce, Hoda dated Joel Schiffman from 2013 to early this year.

After breaking up in January, Hoda shared that Jenna offered to set her up new dates, though she was slow to take the offer.

“Have I been on any dates since Jenna said she was going to set me up?” Not yet,’ she admitted. “But I’ll say it again because I actually think Jenna has a really good track record when it comes to trapping people.”

As proof, she said, “There’s someone who got married as a result of a Jenna scam.”

Jenna joked that she was hard at work coming up with some options.

“Things are coming. It must be the right man, right?’ she said.