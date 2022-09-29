Hoda Kotb opens up about her first solo trip with her daughters following split from her ex-fiancé

Hoda Kotb has revealed the lesson she learned after her first solo trip with her young daughters as a single mother, saying that she realized “life is better when you ask for help”.

The Today co-anchor, 58, spoke about her getaway to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware at the morning show this week after she and her daughters, Haley, five, and Hope, three, spent the past weekend with their mother, Sameha, and sister, Hala.

Kotb explained that it was the first time she had traveled alone with her children after splitting from her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, and “she learned a lot.”

‘I had two car seats that are in backpacks, a roller bag and my backpack. So I said, “Okay, guys, everybody’s going to pitch in,” she told her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, about loading all of her gear onto the train.

“So I took the backpack out of the car seat and put it on Haley, and she was like, ‘Ahhh…’ It literally almost knocked her over.”

Kotb noted that her daughters also had “mild fevers” and were “not feeling well” as she was trying to figure out how to take care of everything herself.

‘I learned how kind people are. How people help,” she said, recalling how she had to carry Hope to the bathroom while Haley was huddled in her seat.

‘I looked on the train [and said], “Who has children?” And the guy said, “I have a four-year-old.” I say…”You look at her. I’ll take her to the bathroom. If she says, ‘Where’s mom?’ I’m here, okay?” He was like, “Got it.”

Kotb said it was an eye-opening experience for her because she is not someone who likes to ask for help in her everyday life.

‘The people were very friendly and amazing. When you fight, people help you. And I’m often a person who says, “I got it, I got it, I got it.” Did you know? Here’s my takeout — ask for help,” she advised.

‘Don’t sit there and think, ‘I’m going to be a martyr, and I’m going to do it. I’m going to carry them on my back. I will take a child here.’ Why?’

Kotb also received an offer from a Hertz employee to help her with all her bags when she picked up her rental car in Delaware.

“My daughters were so happy to be with my mom,” Kotb added. ‘We had lots of fun’

“I have a hard time asking for help, and I realized that on this journey life is better when you ask for help and realize how kind everyone is,” he said.

The mother-of-two shared photos from the trip on the show, including a sweet snapshot of her daughters snuggled up in their seats on the train.

Kotb had also taken a family selfie on the beach and a photo of Haley and Hope posing with their grandmother.

‘My mom, my sister and I had a great time. We enjoyed the weather,’ she said of the trip. ‘My daughters were so happy to be with my mom. We had lots of fun.’

Kotb co-parents her adopted daughters with her ex-boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, following their split in January after eight years together.

“He’s a great dad, but I also know I’m on the right track,” Kotb told People earlier this month.

They were together for eight years and engaged for two when she announced her split on the Today show in late January. After more than six months of co-parenting, the journalist said that ‘they have it under control’.

‘He will have a Saturday, and I will do Sunday. We change every week. He’ll take the girls and do some fun stuff, and I’ll take some quiet time. It’s a healthy mix, and the kids love it. He is a great father,’ he said. People magazine.

Kotb credited her open line of communication and the help of her two nannies for allowing them to navigate their busy schedules while raising their daughters together.

‘”Does that work for you?” “Do you need me to change that?” We are very open to arranging things so that everyone’s needs are met,” he explained, adding, “He’s a great father, but I also know I’m on the right track.”