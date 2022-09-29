Hocus Pocus is heading to Broadway! Producer says a musical is in the works

Hocus Pocus gets the Broadway treatment and becomes a musical, the film’s 67-year-old producer David Kirschner revealed.

“They’re building a Broadway version of Hocus Pocus,” he said The Art of Kindness podcast. “I just want to pinch myself.”

This news comes ahead of the highly anticipated release of Hocus Pocus 2 starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy on Disney+ Friday.

Back and on to Broadway: Bette Midler, center, Sarah Jessica Parker, left, and Kathy Najimy, right, caused hilarious mayhem on Salem’s 1993 Massachusetts sets as the Sanderson Sisters. Now the story goes to Broadway

It took nearly 30 years for the beloved 1993 Halloween movie to get a sequel.

Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the evil and hilarious Sanderson Sisters, the original film takes place on Halloween night when a teenage boy accidentally brings the trio of witches back to life by lighting their enchanted candle in Salem. , Massachusetts.

Initially a critical and commercial disappointment, over the years the film became a bona fide cult classic across several steamy platforms and aired on television every fall.

The film’s executive producer, Adam Shankman, admitted that… People that the original Hocus Pocus “wasn’t a hit when it came out.”

Despite its initially cool reception, Hocus Pocus has become “the juggernaut Halloween movie,” Shankman said. And it sounds like the enduring magic of the first movie will be recalled in the sequel. Shankman noted that Midler, 76, Parker, 57, and Najimy, 65, “just fell in” when it came time to reprise their roles as the Sanderson Sisters.

30 years of waiting: Halloween’s favorite trio of witches reunite for the highly anticipated sequel Hocus Pocus 2

Just in Time for Halloween: The Sequel Coming Friday on Disney+

Fans of the original film will be relieved to see that music will continue to be a key ingredient for Hocus Pocus 2. “Yeah, there’s a song coming,” Parker stated on Watch What Happens Live! back in February. ‘Of course there will be a number. A number or two.’

The film’s three protagonists covered Elton John’s The Bitch is Back in a sneak peak of the sequel during Disney’s upfronts in May. There’s no doubt more music to come as the Sanderson Sisters prepare to climb on their brooms and head to Broadway.

The plan to create a musical originally began to take shape before the pandemic, but has since been revived. “This started before COVID,” Kirschner told People“but now it looks like it again.”

Preparing a musical: The magic of the first movie has been brought back for Disney+ and will hopefully be translated to the stage when the cult classic hits Broadway

“A whole new generation is working on it,” Kirschner said of the musical. He then credited the original film’s creative team, which included director Kenny Ortega, screenwriter Mick Garris, composer John Debney, and production designer Bill Sandell.

Fans will no doubt hope that the director of the original film will somehow get involved in the musical. Ortega is a major force in the world of musicals and a mainstay of Disney. He is a legendary choreographer and is also responsible for directing Newsies, The Cheetah Girls and the High School Musical films.

No timeline, casting or creative team has been announced for the musical, but hopefully Hocus Pocus fans won’t have to wait another 30 years to see the Sanderson Sisters devastation and laughter on Broadway.