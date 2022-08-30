Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher reveals the sequel will explore the Sanderson sisters’ origins

Nearly 30 years after the Sanderson Sisters wreaked havoc in Salem, Massachusetts, the beloved witches return in Hocus Pocus 2.

Bette Midler (Winifred), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) and Kathy Najimy (Mary) reprise their roles in the sequel, which will be released on Disney Plus on September 30.

Director Anne Fletcher revealed in a new interview with Weekly entertainment that the opening scene of the sequel will explore the origins of the sisters in the 1600s.

Next: Nearly 30 years after the Sanderson Sisters wreaked havoc in Salem, Massachusetts, the beloved witches return in Hocus Pocus 2

Director: Director Anne Fletcher revealed in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly that the opening sequence of the sequel will explore the origins of the sisters in the 1600s

The opening scene features child actors Taylor Henderson, Juju Journey Brener and Nina Kitchen as younger versions of Winifred, Sarah and Mary.

The series will also feature a young Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones), years before he became Winifred’s lover.

“In the opening scene of the movie, we get some history from our witches and Billy. We get a little kiss—excuse the pun—from the Billy aspect of it and the world they lived in and what happened to the witches,” Fletcher began.

Opening: The opening scene features child actors Taylor Henderson, Juju Journey Brener and Nina Kitchen as younger versions of Winifred, Sarah and Mary

‘I always missed that in the first. Like, what are the witches as they are? I had that question, and the script came, and I loved the early 1600s,” she said.

She added that she “pushed” the opening “a little bit more” so that she could introduce the idea that “the 1600s and now are the same. There is no difference.’

“I just want to punctuate the irony of it. But in the joy of the movie you get to see the young version of them and have a great time and understand the what and why of what happened to them,” Fletcher added.

Same: She added that she “pushed” the opening “a little bit more” so she could introduce the idea that “the 1600s and the now are the same. There is no difference’

Fletcher also added that there will be “some wonderful surprises in the mythology” of the sisters, while confirming that “they are not witches in the beginning.”

The opening scene showing their origins also reflects three modern teenagers in Salem, played by Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo and Lilia Buckingham, who eventually bring the sisters back to life.

“Not only do we give every girl the same color along the lines of our witches — Becca (Peak) is Winnie, Izzy (Escobedo) is Mary, and Cassie (Buckinham) is Sarah — but their hairstyles are similar in a way,” Fletcher added.

Teens: The opening scene showing their origins also reflects three modern teens in Salem, played by Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo and Lilia Buckingham, who eventually bring the sisters back to life

“It’s a modern twist on it. The intention is to respond to that. Ultimately, the film is about sisterhood, it’s about sticking together through thick and thin and being there for each other,” Fletcher added.

It was also confirmed that the then-younger actors from the original film – Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, Thora Birch, Larry Bagby, Tobias Jelinek and Jason Marsden – will not be returning for the sequel.

New casting additions include Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Hannah Waddingham and RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Kahmora Hall, Ginger Minj and Kornbread Jete.