Hocus Pocus 2 casts a spell as fans express delight with new Halloween movie on social media

Hocus Pocus 2 seems to be exactly the Halloween treat fans were hoping for.

The highly anticipated sequel to the 1993 cult film was released Friday on Disney+, and the folks who’ve tuned in so far are giving it a thumbs up.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler reprise their roles as the diabolical Sarah, Mary and Winifred Sanderson in the spooky comedy.

In the new chapter, three young women light the black candle, taking the Sanderson sisters to modern-day Salem. The teens must figure out how to stop the witches, who try to eat children as if they were candy corn, from destroying the world.

The film received a 61 percent rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but that hasn’t stopped die-hard fans from falling in love with the sinister sisters all over again.

The Twitter verse was atwitter with praise from those under the spell of the sequel.

“Watch #HocusPocus2 and loved every second of it, being a kid again @BetteMidler, fantastic as always!” one fan wrote, while another shared: ‘Did I get up at 3:30am to watch #HocusPocus2? Yes.’

Some enthusiasts talked about the emotional response they had.

Loved every second of it, instantly being a kid again, wrote one: ‘I’ve laughed, but almost tears, but overall a good break from reality,’ revealed another.

And still others want more Sanderson sisters.

The young Sanderson sisters were the best part! We need more prequel details!’ exclaimed Twitter user Beautifully Blunted.

The original film was released in July 1993 and was a box office flop, but eventually gained a loyal fan base when it was re-released in theaters during the Halloween season, and that base grew even more after the film hit TV screens. .

In an interview with CBS Sunday morningKathy Najimy, 65, said: “When it came on TV, it became more accessible to the whole family overnight, and the generations kept showing it.”

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, agreed: “What’s so great and feels so good is that the audience has become so diverse for this. People have integrated this into their lives – families and children and babysitters and grandparents and the LGBTQ plus community. It’s just remarkable.’

Bette Midler, 76, believes the message of joy will resonate with fans new and old, “and it’s so healthy…it’s even healthier than the last one.”