Hockey fan sentenced to community service and anger management for punching rival spectator at MSG

A New York Rangers fan who knocked out a Lightning fan with a nasty punch in Madison Square pleads guilty to a felony and was released in a New York City court today with a blow to the wrist.

James Anastasio, 29, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree assault and was sentenced by a Manhattan judge to 200 hours of community service for the June attack on the Tampa-based fan, named only as Alex.

He must also undergo long-term anger management therapy and could face further sentences if arrested again in the next 12 months.

Anastasio said nothing as he arrived in court with his father, who jokingly tried to stop a photographer from taking his son’s photo as they entered the courthouse.

Madison Square Garden previously barred Anastasio from the venue for life over an attack the victim said was unprovoked.

That victim — a Florida hockey fan known only as Alex — has kept himself out of the spotlight since the video of the attack went viral and has not commented on the conviction.

It comes amid an outcry over NYC’s soft justice system, which locals say is sparking a violent crime spiral from repeat offenders. There is no suggestion that Anastasio has any previous convictions or arrests.

Anastasio, a Staten Island resident, spent the summer overseeing the release after the June punchout which he initially denied. His lawyer had said that Anastasio’s victim was harassing him while drunk, and that he only threw the haymaker because he felt “outnumbered and ultimately threatened.”

After his arrest, Anastasio rightly feared the video would go viral, reportedly telling police: “Oh f**k, this could be on the internet.”

Anastasio’s father also claimed that his son was provoked to the blow. No footage has surfaced showing anything that may have led to the brutal attack.

James Anastasio, 29, and his attorney approach the New York City courthouse on Wednesday

The brutal footage showed Anastasio in a red Rangers t-shirt walking down a hallway at MSG as the Lightning fan chanted something to mock rival fans behind him.

Anastasio suddenly turned and threw his body in a blow associated with the Lightning fan’s head. The victim then collapsed to the ground and hit his head on the ground.

He then fled as dozens of concerned fans surrounded the victim.

Anastasio was later arrested, but not before incapacitating a 37-year-old witness who was trying to prevent him from escaping.

The victim was at the match with his brother and said: NBC the attack was unprovoked.

“We were just trying to get out of there like everyone else and then all of a sudden a beer was thrown at us, and me and my brother broke up at that point,” he said, “the next thing I know, I look back, I hear a thud on the ground and it’s my brother lying there.

‘The blow. You can hear it in the video. I can never get that sound out of my head. My brother’s head hits the ground,” he added.

Anastasio’s father, who joined him for most of his court hearings, previously said there was “nothing to defend” about his son’s behavior.

‘Sometimes choices in our lives have consequences. There is nothing to defend. It is what it is,” he said The New York Post“We’ll wait for him to come home, we’ll pick him up and everything will be fine. Tomorrow is a new day.’

As for the victim, Tampa Bay Lightening CEO Steve Griggs said he contacted him and promised to send him a “bunch of playoff swag.”

The viral video shows Anastasio in red turning around to punch the Lightning fan in blue as they exited Madison Square Garden on Thursday